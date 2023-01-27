Latest ‘Thunderbolts’ casting has Marvel fans convinced a ‘Stranger Things’ star is out of a job

In the wake of rumors that Thunderbolts has lost one of its ensemble cast of Marvel villains and anti-heroes, it seems the upcoming MCU movie has found someone new to fill the gap. Hannah John-Kamen was recently claimed to have walked away from the production, meaning we maybe shouldn’t expect to see her back as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost after all. That came as a huge blow to fans, but the latest news has reawakened their appetite for the film somewhat.

As per Deadline, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri has been added to the cast of Thunderbolts, from director Jake Schreier, in what’s being described as a “secret role.” The combination of this term plus the publication’s phrasing that Edebiri has “found a new team to join” has only left theorists convinced that the star will be playing a member of the Thunderbolts lineup. And the smart money is on them portraying a certain comic book heroine, perhaps even pushing a Stranger Things icon out the way in the process.

Yes, everyone seems convinced that Edebiri has been cast as Songbird, a character that Sadie Sink was previously rumored to be in the running to play. There aren’t too many prominent female members of the Thunderbolts, though, so that does narrow the potential roles. The options are basically Songbird or some completely out-of-left-field character.

Did Marvel deliberately try to throw us off the track by planting that Sadie Sink rumor itself?

Alternatively, what if Edebiri is Moonstone not Songbird?

Meanwhile, if the actress is the MCU’s Songbird, some are already predicting that the casting of someone of her Catholic background as a traditionally Jewish character will cause social media waves.

Exactly how Ayo Edebiri will fit into Thunderbolts remains to be seen, however. We’ll find out as we get ever closer to the film’s release on July 26, 2024.