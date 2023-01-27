Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title.

Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Thunderbolts is an anti-hero team from the Marvel Comics universe and its MCU adaptation was first announced during Comic Con 2022. Marvel Studios announced during the 2022 D23 Expo some of the returning cast members for the upcoming movie, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Alongside the returning cast members is former Star Wars star Harrison Ford, who was confirmed to be playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (aka Red Hulk) in the upcoming film, marking his MCU debut. Ford will be replacing William Hurt, who played the role since the 2008 movie, The Incredible Hulk.

The plot for The Thunderbolts is still under wraps but it was said that it would close Phase Five of the MCU. The film is currently still in pre-production and is scheduled to come out in July 2024.