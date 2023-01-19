Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.

The latest word on the street has it that Hannah John-Kamen has dropped out of Thunderbolts as Ava Starr aka Ghost, a role she first played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. While Ghost might not be the most beloved of the franchise’s foes, she was a welcome addition to this project considering that her phasing powers made her a breath of fresh air in a squad made up entirely of super-soldier types.

So now that we’re hearing she may not even be in the movie, angry Thunderbolters are declaring they don’t even want to watch it anymore if the remaining characters are all essentially copies of each other.

If the rumors are true, that Hannah John-Kamen’s ‘Ghost’ will not be a part of the Thunderbolts, then there's no reason for me to watch this movie. 😠#Thunderbolts pic.twitter.com/z0Mn02xwcD — Echo Penn (@EchoPenn) January 19, 2023

A reminder that the rest of the team consists of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Bro the entire Thunderbolts team so far is literally 3 Super Soldiers and 2 Black Widows already and you're telling me that, if this new "rumor" is true, they chose to remove the ONLY ONE (Ghost) that had actual variety in their powers? pic.twitter.com/3yqPQcdqmX — DefectiveGlassCleaner (@DefectGlass) January 19, 2023

Thunderbolts after losing the only member who isn't another super soldier: https://t.co/M7w6msyACj pic.twitter.com/i0i4UkRatw — Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) January 18, 2023

OK, now we want to see Jennifer Coolidge show up in Thunderbolts.

The Thunderbolts trying to defeat the antagonist now that the team is solely made up of characters without powers pic.twitter.com/qaBEhojgpR — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) January 18, 2023

Wait, wrong superhero universe.

The Thunderbolts now that Ghost might not be in it pic.twitter.com/8WzT2PL5Ti — Ben 🌌🎬 (@The_GM_is_God) January 19, 2023

Korg is a prophet.

The Thunderbolts movie really said: pic.twitter.com/pmbeWn0ZNU — Hernandy – El Saiyajìn Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) January 19, 2023

Again, this is just a rumor for now, so John-Kamen might not actually be going anywhere, however Marvel clearly needs to do something ASAP to turn the tide around on the Thunderbolts buzz before it becomes the least anticipated of all the upcoming MCU movies.