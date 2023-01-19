‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
The latest word on the street has it that Hannah John-Kamen has dropped out of Thunderbolts as Ava Starr aka Ghost, a role she first played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. While Ghost might not be the most beloved of the franchise’s foes, she was a welcome addition to this project considering that her phasing powers made her a breath of fresh air in a squad made up entirely of super-soldier types.
So now that we’re hearing she may not even be in the movie, angry Thunderbolters are declaring they don’t even want to watch it anymore if the remaining characters are all essentially copies of each other.
A reminder that the rest of the team consists of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
Again, this is just a rumor for now, so John-Kamen might not actually be going anywhere, however Marvel clearly needs to do something ASAP to turn the tide around on the Thunderbolts buzz before it becomes the least anticipated of all the upcoming MCU movies.