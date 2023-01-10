All rumored and confirmed upcoming MCU projects

The MCU is charging full-steam ahead with numerous projects coming out in the next few years, and others that are being speculated about.

MCU Phase 4 saw a lot of new heroes join the expanded universe as new Disney Plus series gave characters more of an opportunity to show what they can do. Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel, Sam Wilson as Captain America, and Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk are just some superheroes that got a spotlight in this transitionary time. With the conclusion of the triumphant Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase 4 is over, but there are still so many stories left to tell.

Confirmed MCU projects

These are all of the rumored and confirmed upcoming projects in the MCU. Phase 5 kicks off with Ant-man & The Wasp: Quantumania, which will see Scott Lang and his team take on Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last incarnation of this specific team, and then Secret Invasion, which revolves around the shapeshifting alien Skrulls and their attempts to take over the world.

Loki season two will reunite the mischievous god and Mobius on more time-traveling adventures, and the Marvels will have super-heroines — Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — working on solving their mysterious connection. The animated multiversal series What If…? is getting a season two and a season three, since the process of animation is long, and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo will star Maya Lopez as she reconnects with her roots in Oklahoma, but with Kingpin still active, it won’t be long until she’ll have to confront him.

Ironheart, following genius IT student Riri Williams, will pick up after Wakanda Forever, and the next animated series Marvel Zombies will have the superheroes fighting for their lives against a deadly infection. The animated series X-Men ’97 is coming out in 2023, and although it’s being produced by Marvel Studios, it will not be part of the MCU.

The return of Agatha Harkness will happen in the series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and fresh off his She-Hulk appearance, Daredevil: Born Again will continue the adventures of Matt Murdock. Sam Wilson returns as Captain America in Captain America: New World Order, which will lead into the Thunderbolts movie featuring Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and a cast of antiheroes under the leadership of CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024.

There’s the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Sophomore Year, which takes place in the MCU but not in the main continuity. Additionally, there’s the Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali as the vampiric hero, and Deadpool 3, which will see the superhuman mercenary meet Wolverine from the X-Men franchise.

The next Avengers movies are The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. These movies will feature a new team coming together as they take on the supervillain Kang. Although it’s in very early stages, it’s been reported that Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will write the Fantastic Four movie that will be part of Phase 6. Shang-Chi 2, Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vision Quest, Midnight Angels, and Nova have all been confirmed.

Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, streaming Winter 2023 on Disney Plus.

Rumored MCU projects

Fans want a Hulk film very badly, and while World War Hulk has been hinted at in She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion could push that further, there’s been no official confirmation. Moon Knight season two is also still up in the air and it’s been reported that Oscar Isaac sees this as more of a limited series, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t return in a Midnight Sons movie, which would include MCU’s supernatural characters teaming up together.

Silver Surfer and Ghost Rider are two fan-favorite characters, but neither have confirmed projects just yet. The Fantastic Four movie could introduce Silver Surfer before he rides the wave into his own project, and if they do a Midnight Sons project, Ghostrider would fit perfectly onto the team.

Ms. Marvel season 2 has not been officially confirmed, but there are reports that it’s in development. If a season two does happen, the announcement will probably come around the time of the release of Marvels. Both Midnight Angels and Namor projects spinning off of Wakanda Forever have their fair share of speculation. These could be the projects that director Ryan Coogler is developing for the MCU, but that’s yet to be confirmed.