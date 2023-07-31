When is Big Brother UK returning?

The UK version of the Dutch show Big Brother is an iconic part of the reality TV franchise, with many of its most memorable housemates and dramas occurring in the British series. The hit show originally ran on the UK’s Channel 4 network from 2000 to 2010 before being picked up by Channel 5 and running from 2011 to 2018.

In 2022, it was announced that a revival of Big Brother UK would be airing on a new channel once again, ITV2 – home of popular reality shows like Love Island and The Real Housewives of Cheshire. However, the initial announcement still needs to confirm an air date.

On July 31st, 2023, ITV revealed the iconic “eye” of Big Brother UK, which has had a makeover in keeping with the new series. During an ad break for Love Island, the network also unveiled a surprise teaser, showcasing the new logo and original theme song. No cast members were disclosed, as auditions only closed last week, according to The Independent.

No date was confirmed in the teaser, but a new tagline stated, “The ultimate social experiment returns this autumn.” However, reports have consistently stated October will be the month of the first airing.

The ITV network also confirmed that alongside the main Big Brother show, typically aired on a nightly basis, “the house will be live streamed into the small hours every night on ITVX after the Big Brother companion show.” ITVX is the UK streaming service for ITV-produced shows and other content that air across its channels. International syndication will likely be announced shortly, in time for the first episode’s airing.