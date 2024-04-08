Premiering on March 13, The Amazing Race season 36 has seen individuals from all different walks of life come together to compete in a high-stakes race around the world, all in an attempt to take home a million-dollar cash prize in the end.

Recommended Videos

With 13 teams kicking off the beloved competition series — losing Maya and Rohan Mody, Chris and Mary Foster, Anthony and Bailey Smith, and Michelle and Sean Clark along the way — it is unclear who wins The Amazing Race season 36 for sure, however, with the finale inching closer and closer, fans of the franchise will find out in no time.

Today (April 8) the official finale date for The Amazing Race season 36 was announced by longtime reality television writer and reporter Dalton Ross.

When is it exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

When is The Amazing Race season 36 finale?

Ross took to X — formerly known as Twitter — today to announce the official finale dates for both The Amazing Race season 36 and Survivor season 46, with the former coming just one week before the latter.

CBS officially announces season finale dates, including The Amazing Race: May 15 [and] Survivor 46: May 22 #TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #TAR #Survivor #Survivor46

Catch brand new episodes of The Amazing Race season 36 every Wednesday evening at 9:30pm ET/PT — immediately after brand new episodes of Survivor — and do not forgot to mark your calendars for May 15. The final leg of The Amazing Race is always a 10 out of 10, and this season is sure to be no exception!