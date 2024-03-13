Who won ‘The Amazing Race’ in 2023?

Beginning in Los Angeles, California — hitting countries like Slovenia, Sweden, India, Thailand, Germany, and beyond in between — 13 teams, the most in the history of the beloved competition series, embarked on a race around the world during The Amazing Race season 35.

Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor were eliminated first — followed by Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera, Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary, Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, Liam and Yeremi Hykel, Andrea Simpson and Malaina Hatcher, Morgan and Lena Franklin, Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day, Todd and Ashlie Martin, and Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson — leaving only three teams to compete in the final leg in Seattle, Washington. These three teams were Greg and John Franklin, Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith, and Rob and Corey McArthur, leaving fans of The Amazing Race with just one burning question: Who emerged as victorious?

Who won ‘The Amazing Race’ season 35?

Photo via CBS

Greg and John won The Amazing Race season 35 — followed by Joel and Garrett, then Rob and Corey — ultimately making history as the first Black male team to win the hit competition show, as well as the first Black team to win since Kisha and Jen Hoffman in season 18. They dished about this honor in an exit interview with Mike Bloom at Parade:

“I think that was a big reason why we were chosen to be on the race as well. I mean, there’s not too many people in our situation, Black, educated, in tech. There are not that many Black people in tech. That is a unicorn of a find, so I mean, having that representation, and even afterwards, we were talking with some of the producers, and they were talking about like how we’re good inspiration to their kids. Just kind of seeing someone like them on TV, especially something like reality TV, like The Amazing Race, where a lot of them are straight white couples, or straight white males. So yeah, it’s good to have representation.”

With The Amazing Race season 36 premiering tonight — after Survivor 46, of course — who will follow in the footsteps of Greg and John Franklin? Only time will tell…