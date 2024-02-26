When is ‘The Bachelor’ finale? The schedule for the remainder of season 28, explained

Buckle your seatbelts -- the rest of 'The Bachelor' season 28 is going to be a wild ride.

Based on the trailer for season 28 of The Bachelor, it looks like Joey Graziadei has a big storm coming, with hometown dates, fantasy suite dates, an engagement, and more on the horizon.

The next few episodes look like they will be some of the best ones to date, but fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: How many more episodes do we have until Joey’s journey on the beloved competition series finally comes to a close?

In a post titled The Bachelor Joey – Episode 6 Thoughts, What I Heard Yesterday, & Does Screen Time Equal Winning? shared by the man who has been providing us with Bachelor spoilers all season long, Reality Steve, he detailed the schedule for the remainder of The Bachelor, as well as the “unprecedented ending” that ABC has been teasing since the premiere on January 22. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What is the schedule for the rest of The Bachelor season 28?

According to the Bachelor know-it-all, “The Women Tell All is set to tape either Thursday March 7th or Friday the 8th, which lines up with how a lot of past seasons have worked when they haven’t done anything wonky at the end of the season. As of right now, even though ABC hasn’t officially announced everything, here’s how I believe the remaining episodes will go:

2/26 – Episode 7 (Jasper, Alberta)

3/4 – Hometowns

3/11 – Overnights

3/18 – Women Tell All (tapes 3/7 or 3/8)

3/25 – Finale Night”

Because of this prediction from Reality Steve — who tends to be correct when it comes to spoilers about the Bachelor franchise — the finale will air on March 25, so be sure to mark your calendars and start planning your watch parties ASAP.

Until then, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu, to see which of his six remaining women — Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Kelsey Toussant — secure their spot in the finale. The next few episodes are sure to be jam-packed with emotion and juicy drama!