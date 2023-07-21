When was Hannah Brown’s season of ‘The Bachelorette?’

Despite being a spin-off of The Bachelor, another reality TV show, The Bachelorette is just as popular, with each season focusing on a woman searching high and low for her other half. Over the two decades that the show has been on the air, we’ve had many memorable bachelorettes, and Hannah Brown is one of them.

After being a contestant in the 23rd season of The Bachelor back in 2019, Brown decided not to give up on love and wasted no time trying her luck on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Her season aired between May 13 and July 30 of 2019, and was well-received by audiences, who soaked up every last bit of drama Brown and her suitors had to offer viewers. A big of part that drama, though, took place toward the end of the season, and involved Brown’s chosen one.

Who did Hannah B. choose on The Bachelorette?

At the end of her season, Hannah Brown chose Jed Wyatt to be her fiancé, but the relationship didn’t last very long. In season 15’s live finale episode, the audience was shocked to discover that the two had already broken off their ties due to Wyatt maintaining a relationship with another woman during filming. In a turn of events, Brown then asked the season’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, on a date, but sadly, it didn’t lead to something more.

After everything, being season 15’s bachelorette ended up not serving the purpose Brown wished for, but it made her a TV star nonetheless. That’s not half-bad, right?