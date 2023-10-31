When was Kyle Massey on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ and did he win the Mirrorball Trophy? The Disney Channel star’s journey, explained

He went from the white house to the ballroom...

Being dubbed the “Fresh Prince of Dancing With The Stars” by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, Kyle Massey was a force to be reckoned with on the beloved competition series.

For those who are unfamiliar, Massey is most commonly recognized for his role as Cory Baxter in the Disney Channel show, That’s So Raven, as well as its spin-off show, Cory in the House. Aside from his work on those respective series, he also starred in the Disney Channel movie, Life Is Ruff, as well as the Disney Channel animated show, Fish Hooks.

While he is an extremely talented actor, the 19-year-old was also dabbling in the music industry at the time, putting his rap skills to the test — is there seriously anything he can’t do?

Sticking with Disney Channel, Massey was a part of the Disney Channel Holiday soundtrack, the Shaggy Dog soundtrack, the Life Is Ruff soundtrack, and more. He even sang the theme song for Cory in the House!

With acting and singing crossed off the list, dancing was the final skill needed to make Kyle Massey a true triple threat. Lucky for him, after competing on Dancing With The Stars (and having a great deal of success), he checked all of the boxes.

Keep scrolling for more information about the Georgia native’s journey on the hit competition show.

When was Kyle Massey on Dancing With The Stars?

Photo via ABC

Massey competed on season 11 of Dancing With The Stars, which premiered on Sep. 20, 2010, and concluded on Nov. 23, 2010.

The Cory In The House star was partnered with Lacey Schwimmer for the hit competition show, and their journey was impressive (to say the least).

While Massey did not receive a perfect score throughout his Dancing With The Stars journey, earning strictly 9s and 10s for his final eight dances, his moves were still top-notch. His best score was a 29 out of 30, earning it while performing a Jive, Samba, Argentine Tango, and Freestyle, and his worst score was a 20 out of 30, earning it while performing a foxtrot — yikes!

Nonetheless, the Disney Channel star made it to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 11, but did he take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

Did Kyle Massey win the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With The Stars?

Photo via ABC

While he was an extremely strong competitor (and performed a phenomenal freestyle routine to “Tootsie Roll” by the 69 Boys during the finale), Kyle Massey and Lacey Schwimmer fell short to Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough in the end, ultimately finishing in second place.

It was disheartening to see such a talented dancer fail to win the Mirrorball Trophy, but his Dancing With The Stars journey did not end there! Two years later, in 2012, Massey and Schwimmer appeared in the Dancing with the Stars live show in Las Vegas, Nevada — how fun is that?

While the That’s So Raven star’s journey on Dancing With The Stars has come and gone, OG fans of the beloved competition series can tune into a brand new season weekly on ABC or Disney Plus at 8pm ET/PT. With such a star-studded cast, season 32 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!