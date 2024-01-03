When, where, and how to watch Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ tie the knot

'The Golden Wedding' is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

Coming to a close on November 30, fans of The Bachelor franchise watched Gerry Turner find his perfect match in the one and only Theresa Nist during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor — presenting her with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring — but the news that was announced post-proposal left viewers absolutely “stunned” (per the words of host Jesse Palmer himself).

Palmer — the face of The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise — revealed during the “After The Final Rose” segment of the episode that Turner and Nist would be getting married on live television in an event called The Golden Wedding, which is right around the corner. Needless to say, fans of The Bachelor franchise were excited by this announcement, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their enthusiasm.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting. #GoldenBachelor,” one fan gushed.

Another exclaimed, “I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED! #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor”

“I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding! #GoldenBachelor,” a third wrote.

What are the nitty gritty details of The Golden Wedding? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself.

When is The Golden Wedding?

Photo via ABC

The Golden Wedding will air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT tomorrow (January 4), however, might not be when the function actually takes place…

Given that Turner and Nist will be getting married on the west coast, The Golden Wedding will actually occur from 5pm to 7pm for all attendees, however (as mentioned previously), The Golden Bachelor lovers will only be able to tune in from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT.

Where is The Golden Wedding?

Photo via PEOPLE

On December 2, Reality Steve — the Bachelor Nation know-it-all — answered a question about when The Golden Wedding will occur, offering a tidbit of information that is yet to be revealed to the public.

“It is live. ABC on Jan 4th. And (SPOILER ALERT) it’s gonna be at the La Quinta resort where they filmed Clare/Tayshia’s season during the pandemic (just found that out yesterday),” he shared via X, and fans seriously could not contain their excitement.

One fan wrote, “I just stayed there Labor Day weekend and it’s absolutely the best location for a wedding. So so gorgeous!!”

“That location is actually very nice. We had a Marine Corps ball there,” another dished.

A third shared, “Looks like a nice resort to me!”

How to watch The Golden Wedding?

Photo via PEOPLE

As we know, The Golden Wedding will air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT tomorrow (January 4), and fans of The Bachelor franchise can tune into ABC to see Turner and Nist tie the knot.

If you find yourself unavailable during this two-hour time slot, have no fear! The Golden Wedding will be available to stream via Hulu and Disney Plus the following day.

Until then, to relive the engagement between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor lovers can stream the finale of the inaugural season via Hulu now.