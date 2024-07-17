When will ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6 arrive on Netflix? The release date and cast, revealed

Recently, Netflix has been focusing on expanding its reality TV show franchises such as Love is Blind. Alongside real estate shows and competition series like The Mole, the streaming platform has released content that keeps the viewers hooked to their screens.

One of the hit dating shows combined with the competition show format is Too Hot To Handle, which first aired in 2020. Due to its immediate success, Netflix has been releasing new seasons back-to-back. This summer, season 6 of the dating series is about to release, and will feature a never-before-seen cast that will undoubtedly grip viewers.

As fans already know, all participants are required to stay in a villa for a limited amount of time away from the outside world. During their time on the show, contestants are given warnings to not break the rules by Lana, an AI virtual assistant who keeps an eye on them. The prize money decreases each time a person refuses to follow the given instructions.

So, when is Too Hot to Handle season 6 set to release?

The Too Hot to Handle season 6 trailer gave a glimpse into what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. This time, the housemates will be introduced to two Lanas. Fans have their own prediction as to what Bad Lana’s role will be, and some think it will lure the contestants by offering new deals.

However, others believe it is a new element to distract the housemates from completing their challenges by choosing a shortcut method to be on top of the game. Bad Lana might also reveal each person’s strategy in the game or any important information that would be useful in the competition ahead.

The trailer description explains a detailed summary of what season 6 will be about. This is an ultimate challenge of “self-control” by focusing on building “deeper emotional connections” rather than physical ones. It introduced Bad Lana as a “new sidekick” stating further:

“For the first time ever this year’s naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That’s not all…season 6 introduces brand new sidekick ‘BAD LANA’ who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble.”

The ten cast members for the new season include multiple models, a college student, and an entrepreneur.

Bri Balram- 21, model

Charlie Jeer – 21, model and musician

Chris – 24, model

Demari Davis – 27, stockbroker

Gianna Pettus – 21, college student

Lucy Syed – 28, VIP host

Joaov Coronel – 22, artist

Jordan Frank – 21, actor and model

Katherine LaPrell- 28, model

Kylisha Jag- 24, entrepreneur

According to Tudum by Netflix’s, the upcoming season will consist of ten episodes that will head toward the finale. All episodes will be released in their respective weekly batches, the first three episodes will air alongside the premiere episode on July 19, 2024. Then batches two and three will be followed in an orderly schedule as mentioned below:

Batch 1: Episodes 1-4 July 19, 2024

Batch 2: Episodes 5-7 July 26, 2024

Batch 3: Episode 8-10 August 2, 2024

For season 6, the single men and women are well aware that they are filming for Too Hot to Handle. Fans might remember that in the previous seasons, the cast members had no knowledge of what they signed up for. It will be interesting to see contestants who have prepared beforehand and have decided what strategy they will bring into the house. The show’s narrator Desiree Burch teased a season full of surprises, juicy drama, and shocking plot twists. In the trailer, she said:

“Too Hot to Handle is back but this time our naughty nymphos know exactly what they’re signing up for. A new prize, new twists, familiar faces, and a new Lana sidekick who looks like trouble.”

​Stream Too Hot to Handle season 6 this Friday exclusively on Netflix from Friday, July 19, 2024 onwards. All previous seasons are also available on Netflix. To stay updated with newly released teasers, episode previews, and sneak peeks, follow Too Hot To Handle and Netflix’s official Instagram account.

