Where can I watch '9-1-1: Lone Star?'
Where can I watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star?’

Who wouldn't want to catch up on 4 seasons of Rob Lowe?!
Published: Jun 11, 2024

TV fans have always been lucky because Rob Lowe (along with his ageless face) has starred in some of the best shows, from the wordy and clever The West Wing to the goofy and sweet Parks and Recreation. Now, we want to know where we can watch the beloved actor on his procedural drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Over four (almost five) seasons since the pilot aired in 2020, 9-1-1: Lone Star has told the story of dreamy Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his team of other dreamy first responders at Station 126. Whether you’re a huge fan and want to binge-watch from the beginning or you want to get into it ahead of season 5, here’s where you can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star.

What network is 9-1-1: Lone Star on and is it streaming?

Screenshot via Fox

If you have September plans (even if they just include enjoying the fall season and eating plenty of pumpkin-spiced treats), make sure to add watching the latest season of Lone Star to your schedule. To watch the latest season all you have to do is check out season 5 of the TV drama when it airs in fall 2024 on Fox.

You’ll be able to keep watching 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 into early 2025 as well. There will be 12 episodes and the series will likely take a break for the holidays (and you can enjoy some peppermint lattes while waiting to see the adorable Rob Lowe and his team again).

If you want to catch up on seasons 1 through 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star and witness the evolution of Captain Owen Strand’s character, along with the others who populate Station 126, you can stream the show on Hulu. It would also be a total shame not to be caught up on Grace Ryder’s (Sierra McClain) epic storyline, which took place in season 2, ahead of the upcoming season. Just a warning, though: it’s impossible to watch just one episode…

Aya Tsintziras