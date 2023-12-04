Where can I watch ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime?’

There are a selective number of shows that completely draw everyone in. Shows that just click with everyone’s taste, and we all find ourselves glued to the screen when they’re on. One of these shows is Law and Order: Organized Crime.

I can’t quite put my finger on what makes crime shows addictive. Maybe it’s the thrill of solving the crime alongside the characters, or perhaps there’s a bit of morbid curiosity that keeps us craving more crime action. Regardless, they’ve nailed the formula, and Law and Order: Organized Crime is another one of those shows — but it comes with a unique twist: it’s about an organized crime ring.

One of the problems with these series that every network wishes to have in their roster is that, ultimately, it’s actually difficult to pinpoint where they can be watched, so let’s go over that.

Where to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime?

The great thing about being a highly sought-after police show is that it’s available on nearly every streaming platform, and some even offer it for free. If you prefer catching the show on cable, NBC is the official network airing episodes for free. As for streaming platforms, Law and Order: Organized Crime is available on a selected few.

These platforms include Amazon and Vudu, where you can buy or rent all three seasons for $1.99 or opt for high quality at $2.99. Google Play also offers all three seasons for a fixed price of $2.99, regardless of image quality. Alternatively, if you have an Apple TV or Peacock subscription, the show is part of their streaming libraries.

You can choose the platform that suits your taste best, or enjoy it for free as it airs. However, if you’re looking forward to season 4 on television, mark your calendar for Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.