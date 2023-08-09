Where can I watch ‘Only Murders in the Building?’

Only Murders in the Building is one of those shows that has only continued growing its reputation thanks in part to the addition of many marquee-grabbing guest actors lined up each and every season. However, for those who want to binge-watch the entire series from episode one, where can they go to watch it?

The main players in the critically-acclaimed show are already huge names in Hollywood, with the likes of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. However, it is the show’s guest appearances, like Nathan Lane in an Emmy-winning performance, that have truly put the series’ reputation over the top. The show centers on three strangers who all reside in the same New York apartment drawn together by their love of true crime only to be tasked with solving murder mysteries in real life.

Where can I stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

If you’re dying to see Only Murders in the Building‘s first two seasons, as well as catching the newer episodes as they release, you can stream the entire series on Hulu.

In the third season, which debuted its first two episodes on August 8, the likes of multi-Oscar-winner Meryl Streep are among the cast. If that weren’t enough, Marvel’s Paul Rudd, Matthew Broderick, Ashley Park, and Jesse Williams also make appearances throughout the season, among others.

Once you’ve binged the back catalog of Only Murders in the Building‘s first two seasons, you will be able to recognize returning guest stars making reprisals for the newest outing, including Tina Fey and Jane Lynch.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season three drop each Tuesday on Hulu with the finale scheduled for October 3.