Where Can I Watch Pretty Little Liars?

Pretty Little Liars was the pinnacle of teen drama in its day. Alongside shows like Teen Wolf, The Vampire Diaries, and The Nine Lives of Chloe King, it was a major part of a genre that is still as successful now as it was when other teen hits like Buffy the Vampire Slayer came on the scene.

The show follows four best friends⏤Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin, Spencer Hastings, and Emily Fields⏤after their friend goes missing right before school starts. As the seasons unravel, the audience finds out that Alison, the missing girl, wasn’t as nice as she first appeared and actually had more enemies than anyone realized. Now these enemies are after the core four, otherwise known as the title liars. The show oozes with drama, romance, and even some horror in the later seasons.

Now that the show is over after seven successful seasons, where can you watch Pretty Little Liars? Its upcoming reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, is getting ready to premiere on HBO Max, and the streaming platform also happens to be the only place to watch the original series as well. As with any other streaming service, watching the show does require a subscription.

Access to HBO Max will only cost you $9.99/month and there are plenty of other movies and shows you can enjoy on the platform along with Pretty Little Liars. Plus you’ll be able to watch the reboot/spinoff when it hopefully premieres in 2022!

Original Sin is the fourth series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise and promises to deliver fans all the same mystery and intrigue as the original when an unknown assailant begins tormenting a lineup of brand new liars. We can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings, and the second an official release date is announced, we’ll be the first to let you know.