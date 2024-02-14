Where can I watch ‘Tracker’ and how many episodes are there in season one?

There’s no doubt about it, Justin Hartley has the nation’s heart. From Passions to Smallville to This Is Us, in a career crossing from soap operas to superheroics, Hartley has proven himself to be one of the most popular leading men on network television. And he’s at it again with CBS’ new action drama, Tracker, which fans of Prime Video’s Reacher will not want to miss.

Similar to that hit Alan Ritchson show about a wandering hunk of a hero, Tracker follows Hartley’s Colter Shaw, a “lone-wolf survivalist” who travels the country making a living as a “reward seeker,” meaning that he uses his expert tracking abilities to help both citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries. In other words, a classic yet novel format to propel the next hit network drama!

As based on The Never Game from best-selling author Jeffrey Deaver, and co-starring a talented supporting cast behind Hartley, there are so many reasons to watch Tracker, and here’s how you can track it down for yourself.

Where can I watch Tracker?

Tracker is a CBS production so, in short, CBS is where you want to go to watch the show. Having the benefit of following the Super Bowl, Tracker‘s series premiere debuted on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, with subsequent episodes following weekly at Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. For those who want to catch the series on streaming, thankfully you have a range of options. Various streamers offer the ability to livestream CBS, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Viewers who wish to go back and watch at a later date, meanwhile, should get themselves a subscription to Paramount Plus, on which all episodes drop after they air on cable.

How many episodes are in Tracker?

With Tracker so early into its run at the time of writing, there is currently no concrete information available regarding exactly how long its first season is due to last for. Present listings only reach up to the fourth episode, airing March 3. Seeing as this is a network drama we’re talking about, and not some streaming miniseries, it hardly seems likely the show will wrap up in just a month. It’s much more probable that Tracker will go on to have at least 13 episodes, which is typical for a mid-season series such as this. Plus, if its Super Bowl-boosted premiere is any indication, ratings should be high enough to see it get renewed for a second run for the 2024/25 season.