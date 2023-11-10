‘Reacher’ season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

Alan Ritchson is back in action as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video hit series! Here's everything you need to know.

Season 2 of Reacher is upon us, with Alan Ritchson back as the towering Jack Reacher on a mission to protect his former U.S. Army comrades from a relentless assassin. So, here’s everything we know about Jack’s impending return.

When is Prime Video’s Reacher season 2 releasing on Prime Video?

Image source via Amazon Prime Video

Following the triumphant debut of Prime Video’s Reacher in February 2022, enthusiasts of the series received the delightful announcement that Prime Video wasted no time in renewing the show for a second season. With its exceptional cast, solid source material, abundant action, and a thought-provoking storyline, this series offers a winning combination. The upcoming second season holds the promise of delivering more of the same, and given the surplus of source material, we can eagerly anticipate an extended presence of Alan Ritchson on screen.

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that season 2 is set to launch on Friday, December 15, 2023, starting with its initial three episodes. Fans can anticipate a weekly dose of new episodes rolling out until January 19, 2024, culminating in a total of eight thrilling episodes.

Who’s in the Reacher season 2 cast?

Image source via Amazon Prime Video

Alan Ritchson will reprise the lead role as the steadfast hero Jack Reacher, even as he ventures into the Fast & Furious franchise. Nevertheless, the TV series remains faithful to Reacher’s nomadic essence, as depicted in the books, which implies that we might not cross paths with Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald), or the residents of Margrave, Georgia once more.

Willa Fitzgerald, confirming this notion, mentioned in an interview with Digital Spy that Roscoe’s journey was limited to season 1. However, Deadline reports that season 2 will welcome back Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), a seasoned member of Reacher’s military police team. Since Frances is a recurring character in the Reacher novels, her return to the show is a logical and welcomed move.

Included in the main cast of Reacher season 2 are:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a former MP who travels around the country solving crimes he stumbles into.

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Reacher’s friend and former Military Police colleague.

Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) as David O’Donnell, another of Reacher’s old Army cop friends. Serinda Swan (Coroner) as special investigator Karla Dixon, another member of Reacher’s old unit.

Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) as Shane Langston, a shady former NYPD officer who’s now the head of a private security company.

Ferdinand Kingsley (Silo) is a mysterious mercenary.

Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire) as Guy Russo, an NYPD detective.

Al Sapienza (The Sopranos) as Marsh, an NYPD lieutenant.

Ty Olsson (Supernatural) as Saropian, a hitman.

Shannon Kook (The 100) as Tony Swan, a former member of Reacher’s unit.

Dean McKenzie (Shooter) as Stan Lowery, a former member of Reacher’s unit.

Edsson Morales (At Risk) as Manuel Orozco, a former member of Reacher’s unit.

Andres Collantes (A Million Little Things) as Jorge Sanchez, a former member of Reacher’s unit.

Luke Bilyk (Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Calvin Franz, a former member of Reacher’s unit.

Josh Blacker (The Wall) as Lt. Col. Hortense Fields, who oversaw Reacher’s unit.

The plot

Image via Amazon Prime

Reacher season 2 will adapt Lee Child’s 2007 novel Bad Luck and Trouble. In this Reacher is drawn back into action when a coded message reveals the brutal murders of his former Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations. Reuniting with old comrades, including Frances Neagley, the soft-spot forensic accountant Karla Dixon, and the swift-talking family man David O’Donnell, they untangle a high-stakes mystery of betrayal and danger. Reacher, with his unmatched blend of intelligence and strength, is determined to reveal the truth and protect his team. There’s one thing they all understand – you do not cross the Special Investigators.

The trailer

Trailer source via Amazon Prime Video

Reacher is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. The series, based on Lee Child’s novels, has Child himself as an executive producer. The show is scripted by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (known for Scorpion and Prison Break), who also takes on the role of showrunner and executive producer. The team of executive producers also includes Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell representing Skydance.

With Reacher’s unique blend of brains and brawn, this formidable team is an unstoppable force, driven by unbreakable loyalty. The Special Investigators are poised to unearth the truth, leaving no room for those who dare to challenge them. Brace for an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster in Reacher season 2, a thrilling blend of action, intrigue, and unwavering determination that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.