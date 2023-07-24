Where does ‘Sweet Magnolias’ take place?

Netflix sleeper hit Sweet Magnolias has finally had its triumphant season three premier, and fans of the series could not be more excited to return to the idyllic Serenity, South Carolina. The quaint little town has enthralled viewers with its charm and has plenty of fans wondering if they can visit the tiny slice of heaven for themselves. And while a visit to Serenity is out of the question — the fictitious little town is truly too good to be true — viewers can make their way to the set location, several hundred miles outside of North Carolina in Covington, Georgia.

Where was Sweet Magnolias set?

screengrab via Netflix

Sweet Magnolias is set in the fictitious town of Serenity, South Carolina, and while the town doesn’t exist IRL, director Norman Buckley says, “Serenity not just as a place, but a state of mind.” While that sentiment is incredibly wholesome, Sheryl Woods – the author of the 11 books deep series Sweet Magnolias – details in the very first book, Stealing Home, that Serenity is based heavily on Sumter, South Carolina. The small community warmly welcomes Woods during her annual visits and she, in turn, wove that inspiration into the warm, welcoming community of Serenity.

Where was Sweet Magnolias filmed?

screengrab via Netflix

So, how did Netflix manage to make such a vibrant fictitious town? The charming little town of Serenity is actually an amalgamation of several small Georgia towns. Most of the series is shot in Covington, Georgia, a favorite filming site for plenty of the film industries elite. A small town, Covington’s population is around 15,000 people strong. The town has a gorgeous historic district, and its distinct period architecture has appeared in a number of well-known series over the years, including Dumplin’, The Vampire Diaries, Sweet Home Alabama, and Doctor Sleep.

While many of the locations are combination soundstage and façade, there are few physical locations fans can tour in and around Covington. Sullivan’s Restaurant exists in town, though it’s real name is Covington’s Mystic Grill. This isn’t the first time the stylish dinner has been used as a set; it was heavily featured in The Vampire Diaries under its true name.

As visitors leave the restaurant, the stunning clock tower is easily visible. While it doesn’t appear that visitors can climb the tower, it’s still a prized local attraction. According to Covington News it is, “the most famous clocktower in Georgia.”

For viewers interested in visiting The Corner Spa, the façade can be located downtown on College Avenue, though it belongs to a local law office. Unfortunately for fans, the interior of the spa was all filmed on a soundstage, so there’s no pampering to be found at the actual location.

As for Serenity High, it’s actually a Middle School from neighboring McDonough, Georgia. With less than 800 students Henry County Middle School is a prime filming location, it’s been featured in several Netflix projects like Stranger Things, POMS, and Legacies.