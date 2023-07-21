Where was ‘Sweet Magnolias’ filmed?

The third season of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias is officially available to enjoy, and people are rushing to the streaming service to get their fix.

The 2020 series is a favorite among fans of romantic dramas, and viewers are ardently hoping it keeps to the momentum it maintained between seasons one and two. The series, which stars Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Jamie Lynn Spears, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, follows “lifelong friends Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue” as they “lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity,” according to Netflix.

The tear-jerker series actually increased in popularity between its first and second seasons, with many viewers praising its ability to branch out in season two and, on top of focusing in on friendship, also putting emphasis on the idea of found family. The popular series boasts excellent chemistry between its lead characters, as they traverse the struggles of life in their gorgeous fictional town.

That fictional town has to be shot somewhere, of course, so those beautiful visuals actually come from a real-world location. While some shots are obviously glammed-up in post processing or by using set pieces, the vast majority of Serenity is the real deal.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ filming locations

Many shows are filmed across numerous locations, to ensure the creatives behind the series capture all the various visuals they’re looking to feature. Sweet Magnolias departs from this trend, and — keeping to the wholesome, simplistic format at the core of its story — keeps itself grounded in one simple location.

All three of Sweet Magnolias‘ seasons were filmed in Covington, Georgia, a location that frequently crops up in our favorite films and television shows. The city’s beautiful visuals apparently favor television, if other shows that also borrowed from its appeal are any indication. You’ll notice some familiar sights from other popular programs like The Vampire Diaries, The Dukes of Hazard, and, according to discovercovingtonga.com, “over 160 film productions.”

So, while it might look a touch different in Sweet Magnolias, you’ve definitely seen those Covington sights before. They’re sure to crop up in plenty more projects in the future, as well, but for now fans can enjoy the gorgeous sights littered across season three of the Netflix series, with hopefully more still to come.