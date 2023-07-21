Will there be a season 4 of ‘Sweet Magnolias?’

The 3rd season of Sweet Magnolias dropped on Netflix on July 20, and as per usual, the streaming service opted for releasing all of its episodes at once. In this day and age, binge-watching is many people’s preferred way of enjoying a TV show, but there’s an unavoidable downside to that, as with most things in life. What happens when the marathon is over and we come down from that high?

Naturally, the answer to that question is: we look for more. It’s an unavoidable, universal truth. The problem with that strategy is that a lot of the time, there’s no more content available, and fans are forced to wait with bated breath for their favorite shows to get green-lit for another season. Currently, that’s exactly what’s haunting the fandom of Sweet Magnolias.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for season 4?

Photo via Netflix

At the time of writing, Sweet Magnolias has unfortunately not been picked up for a 4th season. That said, there’s no reason to despair just yet. A lot of people haven’t even had the time to digest the third season yet, as it’s so recent, meaning there’s still time for the series to get renewed.

Granted, this being a Netflix series doesn’t help calm fans’ nerves, considering that the streaming giant has a track record of canceling even its most popular shows. But worry not, Sweet Magnolias not being part of the fantasy genre already gives it an advantage over other series on the platform.

For now, fans will have to live with the agony of not knowing what the future holds for this show and its characters. If all goes well, though, and season 3 is well-received, they hopefully won’t have to wait too long for an announcement. Fingers crossed.