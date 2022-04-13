The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has quickly cemented itself as Netflix’s newest smash-hit reality show. The show’s popularity has caused many people to wonder if they can visit any of the locations the couples on the show visit. And thankfully, thanks to some dedicated internet sleuths, we now know many of the show’s filming locations.

What is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows six couples. However, everything isn’t smooth sailing for them, as, while one member of the pair is desperate to marry, the other has cold feet.

The show makes the couples swap partners for three weeks to see what it feels like to live without their significant other. After this, the couples swap back and spend three more weeks together. After this, they have to make a big decision. Will they take the next step, or will they break up forever?

Netflix describes the show as:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Where Do Couples On The Ultimatum Live?

The Ultimatum was filmed in Austin, Texas. However, most of the show is shot in and around the Austin Marriott Downtown hotel. This hotel is found on E Cesar Chavez St near the Austin Convention Center, making it very recognizable.

This has been confirmed by Decider, as well as eagle-eyed locals who have taken to Twitter to inform people about the hotel once they recognized it. This includes one tweet that suggests that the show is better if you know the hotel, saying: “The Ultimatum is so much better if you know it was shot at a Marriott.”

The Ultimatum is so much better if you know it was shot at a Marriott — Matty Merritt (@mattynotmaddie) April 10, 2022

The Austin Marriott Downtown is described by the company as:

“A chic urban retreat in the heart of Austin. The Austin Marriott Downtown features over 600 iconic guest rooms including 25 stunning suites, a rooftop pool with breathtaking views, two-level lobby bar, a signature restaurant, Corinne, and a rooftop tropical bar with tiki cocktails.”

The hotel has various facilities, restaurants, and spaces, many of which will be very familiar to viewers of The Ultimatum due to how often they’re used in the show. They’re also very recognizable due to their unique and modern decor.

However, this isn’t the only location that the show has used. During the trial marriage section of the show, the couples are moved to The Aloft hotel on East 7th Street. This was discovered by Decider. In a Sherlock Holmes-Esq maneuver, their journalist spotted a sign next to an elevator that revealed the location’s name.

This location is also operated by the Marriott chain, and they describe it as:

“Tucked within the popular 6th Street Entertainment District, our hotel places you just steps away from the area’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment. The University of Texas at Austin is nearby, as is Zilker Metropolitan Park and Lady Bird Lake. Contemporary rooms offer smart design and perks like free Wi-Fi access, Smart TVs, ergonomic workspaces, and The W’s Bliss® Spa bath products.”

Where Do Couples On The Ultimatum Drink And Eat?

However, these are not the only locations the show has used. The Ultimatum also uses several local bars and eateries as venues. This includes the lounge and bar within the Austin Marriott Downtown called The Lobbyist. The hotel’s rooftop terrace bar Zanzibar is also a regular fixture, including during the first episode when the couples learn the show’s rules.

The couples sometimes roam outside the hotel and explore some of Austin’s most distinctive bars. Good Housekeeping magazine was able to work out most of the locations seen during these scenes, working out that Rae and Jake shared a kiss at The Oasis on Lake Travis, a stunning bar that the owners describe as:

“We are best known as The Sunset Capital of Texas because most days of every year, hundreds of guests from all over the world come to see the breathtaking views and quite possibly one of the most spectacular sunsets they will ever lay eyes on.”

The couples are also seen hanging out at Moontower Saloon. This bar is known by locals for its very distinctive look. The owners describe the Moontower Saloon by saying:

“In 2011 we set out to convert a 50’s ranch house in Way South Awesome into a “nice little neighborhood bar”. The concept was simple. A laid-back place to bring your dog spread out on the lawn, hear some music, have a drink, and hang out. We have over 11 acres of dog-friendly space with live music, cold drinks, patio bars, food trailers, volleyball courts, shady spreading oaks, the games on big screen, and plenty of room for your events. Kid-friendly until 6 pm daily.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is currently streaming on Netflix.