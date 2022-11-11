Where have we seen the cast of ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ before?
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows, getting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Some viewers may wonder where they’ve seen some of the show’s cast before, as it features a mix of prolific actors and some new faces. But don’t fear, here is everything you need to know.
What is ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’
Based on the young adult book Half Bad by Sally Green, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself follows Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo) whose life gets turned upside down when it is revealed that he is the illegitimate son of the “World’s Most Dangerous Blood Witch”. This makes Nathan a target, and the Council of Fairborn Witches decides to keep an eye on Nathan to check he isn’t turning evil like his dad. When the war between the Blood Witches and the Fairborn Witches gets more turbulent, Nathan is forced to go on the run, throwing him into a situation he doesn’t understand.
Who is in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ and what else have they been in?
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has a fantastic cast featuring several massive up-and-coming stars and some established big hitters. Here is where you’ve seen this excellent cast previously.
- Nathan Byrne – Jay Lycurgo – Most known for playing Tim Drake in Titans and Paul in Cheaters.
- Annalise O’Brien – Nadia Parkes – Known as Claire Clairmont in the 2020 Doctor Who episode The Haunting of Villa Diodati and Rosa de Vargas in The Spanish Princess.
- Gabriel – Emilien Vekemans – Most known for his role as Comédien Oedipe in Voltaire in Love. Also has had a lot of success on French TV, including playing Tom in ASKIP, le collège se la raconte.
- Jessica Byrne – Isobel Jesper Jones – Jones is making her mainstream TV debut. However, Isobel is slated to play Mayfair Lipp in next year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
- Ceelia – Karen Connell – Most known for her role as Bulsa in 2022’s Vikings: Valhalla.
- Soul O’Brien – Paul Ready – A very prolific actor, Paul has appeared in Motherland as Kevin, in Bodyguard, as Rob MacDonald, and he played Lee in 2014’s Utopia. He also played James Reid Moir in the movie The Dig and NKVD Officer Delov in the cult-classic comedy The Death Of Stalin.
- Marcus Edge – David Gyasi – A famous actor, David has appeared in many popular films and shows. He played Romilly in 2014’s Interstellar, voiced The Grey Cat in Sandman, Ben Chambers in The A Word, and Agreus Astrayon in Carnival Row.
- Esmie – Kerry Fox – Known for her role in films like An Angel at My Table, Shallow Grave, and Baghdad in My Shadow. Fox has also appeared in several popular TV shows. They played Susan Carpenter in 2018’s Wanted and Brenda Shaw in Sex & Violence.
- Bjorn – Fehinti Balogun – Most known for his role as Greg Sullivan in Viewpoint and Officer Cooper in 2018’s Informer, Balogun has lent his voice to many video games. Including taking the part of Femi in The Gallery.
- Niall – Misia Butler – Butler has previously played Jocasta and Jack in 2018’s Kiss Me First. Moviegoers will recognize Butler for their role as Tarquin in 2022’s The School for Good and Evil.
- Penelope – Liz White – This British actress has appeared in several massive things. She played Ali in 2022’s Anatomy of a Scandal, Fiona Grayson in 2021’s Unforgotten, and Emma Keane in Ackley Bridge. She also played Jennet in the 2012 horror movie The Woman In Black.
- Mercury – Róisín Murphy – A legendary musician making her dramatic debut, Róisín Murphy is most known for the songs Narcissus, Mastermind, and Ramalama (Bang Bang). She is a multiple-time Mercury Prize and Brit Award nominee.
- Rowan – Tim Plester – TV fans will recognize Plester from Game Of Thrones, where he played Walder Rivers. He also appeared as Clarty and Fisherman Stan in the recent Worzel Gummidge reboot and was in Afterlife, where he played Julian Kane. Moviegoers will recognize him as RT Baker from Bohemian Rhapsody.
- Flo – Priya Kansara – Kansara played the role of Miss Eaton in two episodes of Bridgerton.
- Young Ceelia – Orla McDonagh – Many will recognize Orla for her role in Peaky Blinders, where she played Ruby Shelby. She is also scheduled to play Rihanna in the 2023 TV series Phoenix Rise.