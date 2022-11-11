Where have we seen the cast of ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ before?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows, getting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Some viewers may wonder where they’ve seen some of the show’s cast before, as it features a mix of prolific actors and some new faces. But don’t fear, here is everything you need to know.

What is ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’

Based on the young adult book Half Bad by Sally Green, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself follows Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo) whose life gets turned upside down when it is revealed that he is the illegitimate son of the “World’s Most Dangerous Blood Witch”. This makes Nathan a target, and the Council of Fairborn Witches decides to keep an eye on Nathan to check he isn’t turning evil like his dad. When the war between the Blood Witches and the Fairborn Witches gets more turbulent, Nathan is forced to go on the run, throwing him into a situation he doesn’t understand.

Who is in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ and what else have they been in?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has a fantastic cast featuring several massive up-and-coming stars and some established big hitters. Here is where you’ve seen this excellent cast previously.