Where is Matt Bradley from ‘Deadliest Catch?’

One of the best parts of watching a reality show is finding out what the cast has been up to behind the scenes between seasons. Did they become famous because of their appearance on the show? Did they go broke? Have they, for some reason, decided to use a highly flammable ingredient to make cannabis? No? Just Art Burke?

Well, some people live more mundane lives compared to those on Ice Road Truckers, but the cast of Deadliest Catch has had more than enough excitement in the world of crabbing — especially Matt Bradley. We first meet him in season 17 of Deadliest Catch, and truth be told, his background and past were enough to make us empathize with him.

He went from battling a severe drug addiction in his teens to letting fishing quite literally save his life. Now, with season 20 airing, fans have noticed that Bradley is absent from the show, and understandably, many are concerned. Where is he?

What happened to Matt Bradley from Deadliest Catch?

You don’t need to worry about Bradley’s well-being, since the reality star has simply chosen to retire from the fishing world — for now, at least. In fact, he will not be part of the milestone season of Deadliest Catch, by his own decision. The announcement came through his Facebook account, in June, where he captioned a post, “You can look for me, but you won’t see me on season twenty…”

If you’ve been following the series for a while, you’ve likely realized that the crabbing season is far deadlier than most people might imagine. The treacherous waters are relentless and difficult to navigate, even for seasoned veterans like Bradley. It’s also particularly challenging when you don’t get along with your fellow crew members.

You might recall that while working on Captain Sig Hansen’s boat, Bradley often clashed with Jake Anderson. Their tensions escalated to the point where things got physical, with Anderson striking Bradley in the face at one point. This nearly got them both expelled from the show when production assured them that any further incidents would result in serious consequences.

Because of this, it’s understandable that after reappearing in season 19, Bradley decided to step away from the limelight and the Bering Sea, choosing instead to run his wife’s vape shop with her. This is also not the first time Bradley has left the show for a period of time. Between seasons 17 and 19, he had already taken a break from the cameras while working aboard the F/V Saga, again, by his own accord.

This time, however, the decision seems more permanent. Although Bradley has not confirmed whether this is a temporary hiatus, as it was before, or a full retirement, fans are left wondering about his future. Regardless, his announcement, while met with some disappointment, was also greeted with supportive and congratulatory comments. Many commended Bradley not only for prioritizing his family but also for maintaining his sobriety.

