Where is Meri Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ moving to, and will she return to film the show?

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may be leaving the family sect in Flagstaff, Arizona, but she is certainly far from done.

On the latest episode of the series, Meri Brown spoke to fellow sister wife Robyn Brown about her plans to relocate to Utah. The Brown family lived in Utah, a state highly populated by fellow Mormons, until 2011, when they moved to Vegas, citing the state’s changing attitude to bigamy laws. In 2018, they settled in Arizona, where the polygamist family currently resides.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time and trying to figure out what to do, especially in the last year since [my] mom passed, like how to run the [bed and breakfast in Utah, owned by Meri’s family for generations] and what to do with it. It’s been a lot of work going back and forth trying to keep that up,” Meri told Robyn.

The announcement from Meri came in the middle of some serious marital problems between her and Kody, whom she has been married to, and later non-legally wed to, since 1990. In the new season, Kody had been through a divorce with former wife Christine, and had recently separated from another wife, Janelle.

In a later confessional, Robyn wonders what the move, on top of all the other major changes, will mean for the family.

“I guess I’m just kind of double checking, going, ‘This is where you live, though. This is home. This is gonna stay home, right?’”

As fans who catch up on Sister Wives news will be aware, Meri and Kody split for good in January 2023, meaning that Meri most likely moved away permanently, moving to Utah full-time. With this in mind, he status as a cast member on the show is much more uncertain.

Will Meri Brown leave ‘Sister Wives’?

Image via TLC

Sister Wives‘ future beyond this current season is uncertain, as the former wives of Kody’s go down different paths beyond Flagstaff. As of September 2023, no plans have been announced regarding a nineteenth season of the show.

If the show were to continue, however, that does not necessarily mean that Meri would withdraw from the show. Season 17 of Sister Wives ended with Christine moving away from the family home with her youngest daughter Truely, yet Christine has remained a consistent and important part of season 18, as Kody adjusts to the abrupt end of his marriage. Christine moved away from Arizona to her former home state of Utah, and despite the distance, she films many confessionals for season 18 from her new house.

With that in mind, there’s no reason that Meri cannot participate in a new season of Sister Wives – if she wants to. Regarding the remaining episodes of the season, it’s harder to say due to protection from spoilers, and Meri may want some space away from the cameras as she settles into her new home.