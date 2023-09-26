‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown net worth and clothing line explained

The Sister Wives clan has been making some serious headlines lately, with disasters and divorces, new engagements, and old resentments, it’s no wonder they have been a hot topic in the media. With all the shaking up of the Brown family and several of the wives going their own way, there are some remaining questions about the family’s financials. Meri Brown is the former sister wife with the fewest children, and with both an inherited bed and breakfast business and her own clothing line, the most outside-the-family revenue streams. So does that mean she has the highest net worth? We decided to deep dive into Meri Brown’s financials, and discover all the details behind her net worth, and her fashionable clothing line.

Meri Brown is the first wife of Kody Brown, and although they were initially legally married, they long ago divorced so that Kody could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her children from a previous marriage. In short, it’s complicated, made even more complicated by the fact that the family pools most of their financials, but a few members have their own side hustles. So who has what? When it comes down to it, what is Meri’s cut of the Brown family profit pie?

Meri Brown’s clothing line

Meri Brown is a purveyor of a clothing line. Which is confusing, we know, because a few years ago, the entire Sister Wives crew had an online clothing and jewelry store called Sister Wives Closet, which is sort of still around. Unfortunately, that venture did not really take off, but Meri Brown’s clothing line continues! Meri Brown sells LulaRoe clothing, which is an online clothing venture. While many feel it is little more than a pyramid scheme, Meri Brown seems to be doing quite well with it. The site features women’s dresses, shirts, bottoms, and some workout attire, with the items ranging in price from around $25-$75. We saw in season 18, Meri moving the in-person part of the business to her B & B in Utah, leaving behind Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn, in Flagstaff. We now know, that she eventually moved everything to Utah, as she and Kody have since fully parted ways.

Meri Brown’s Bed and Breakfast

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is the Utah Bed and Breakfast Meri inherited from her now-deceased mother, Bonnie. Well, partially inherited, but Meri also had to obtain a loan to fully purchase it, so it’s a little complicated. We saw in season 13 that Meri pitched the idea of investing in the B&B to Kody and the other wives, and basically being shot down. Yet Meri was resourceful and obtained the necessary loan herself, ensuring Lizzie’s Heritage Inn would continue. It has since won awards, including Best Country Inn in Utah in 2019, and rooms run about $300 a night. Meri also hosts retreats and events at the B&B for additional income with packages ranging in the thousands, so it’s safe to say the B&B is quite successful. Meri also offers Cameo videos for her fans, featuring shout-outs and even business advice! Meri now devotes herself full-time to all her businesses, and is by all reports making quite a good living for herself.

Meri Brown’s net worth

Between all of Meri Brown’s businesses and investments, she is reportedly at a net worth of $400,000. The Sister Wives clan reportedly only makes about $50,000 a season, which when contributing equally towards a family of 18 children, can go fairly quickly. So it seems Meri’s split from the Sister Wives group(she only has one biological child of her own) as well as her side businesses have helped her create a sizeable nest egg for herself. Go, Meri!

Although there is one Sister Wives investment that remains a bit of a mystery as to how it affects the family’s collective income; the group purchased a portion of land together, Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona. It was meant to be the family compound, with each wife building a home that would house their individual family, with Kody going in between. Yet the final payoff of The Pass is in question. While all individual members of the family invested in the land, it is unclear how it was officially divvied up. Christine, the third wife of Kody Brown, reportedly sold her shares of the land back at rock-bottom prices to what remains of the Brown family. According to The Sun, Kody (and Robyn) and Janelle paid off their shares of the property. What Meri has or has not paid, and how it affects her final net worth, is still a bit of a mystery. The last Meri spoke of the land was in previous seasons, saying they could not build on the land because it still had to be paid off. Yet at the time it was “the furthest thing” from her mind.

Yet as Meri has shown time and again to be one of the more business-savvy members of the Brown crew, we have no doubt whatever she chooses to do she will come out on top! As it stands now, Meri has several businesses and investments in her name, and her net worth is among the higher Brown family.