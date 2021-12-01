Where is the cast of ‘Once Upon a Time’ now?

It’s obvious that Once Upon a Time is one of the best drama series to ever grace our television screens. Over the course of seven incredible seasons, viewers get to take a peek inside the backstories of some amazing fairy tales. When intricate legends and regular modern lives collide, the inventive episodes of this show become wildly intriguing to watch.

One of the things that made Once Upon a Time such an amazing show to watch was its talented cast. Here’s what the stars of the show are busy doing today.

Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison is one of the most recognized faces from Once Upon a Time since she played the leading role of Emma Swan. According to Instagram, where she has over 1.6 million followers, she’s living a peaceful life, enjoying cups of coffee, beautiful views in nature, quality time with her puppy, and romantic time with her boyfriend Gerardo Celasco. The two aren’t married just yet, but they’ve been dating since September 2019.

Ginnifer Goodwin

After Once Upon a Time came to an end, Ginnifer Goodwin starred in a new TV show called Why Women Kill for two seasons. The dark drama has its comedic moments, as it focuses on three women living lives in three very different decades. One woman is a housewife in the ’60s, another is an elite socialite in the ’80s, and the third woman is your modern-day lawyer. Each one is struggling with infidelity in her marriage. In real life, Ginnifer has been married to her husband, Josh Dallas, since 2014 after they starred in Once Upon a Time together.

Lana Parrilla

Just like Ginnifer Goodwin, Lana Parrilla also landed a role in Why Women Kill after Once Upon a Time came to an end. Another movie she starred in is called The Tax Collector, which premiered in 2020 starring Shia LaBeouf and George Lopez. According to Instagram, where Lana has 1.5 million followers, modeling for beautiful photo shoot spreads is definitely her thing. In October, she posed for Ebby Magazine and looked absolutely flawless.

Josh Dallas

One of the biggest shows Josh Dallas has been part of since Once Upon a Time came to an end is Manifest. The intriguing sci-fi show tells a story of a group of passengers on a plane who get stuck in a weird time warp. When they land, everyone on Earth has aged five years and moved on with their lives while they don’t feel as if they’ve missed out on anything at all. The show almost wasn’t renewed, but ultimately got picked up by Netflix. As mentioned before, Dallas is married to Ginnifer Goodwin and they have two kids together named Oliver Finlay and Hugo Wilson.

Robert Carlyle

Robert Carlyle played one of the most important roles on Once Upon a Time: Rumpelstiltskin, AKA Mr. Gold! In 2019, he starred in the musical romance Yesterday alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. Starting in 2020, he joined a political drama called Cobra, which is still releasing new episodes to this day. The show focuses on a team of leading experts who join together to handle a national emergency.

Sebastian Stan

Many people recognize Sebastian Stan from several other roles outside of Once Upon a Time. He played a recurring character in Gossip Girl while it was airing on television between 2007 and 2012 before starring in the fairy tale-centered drama. One of the things he is most known for is his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s been part of Captain American: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to Instagram, where Sebastian has over 8.5 million followers, promoting his current projects is something he’s proud to do. Most recently, it’s been revealed that he’ll be starring as Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam and Tommy, which premieres on Feb. 2, 2022.

Jared S. Gilmore

When Once Upon a Time first started, Jared S. Gilmore was definitely a youngster. These days, he’s all grown up! On Instagram, he’s got over 504,000 followers keeping up with him. He describes himself as a “proud nerd” in his bio and posts a lot of pictures of his pup, cat, and action figures. He also posts a lot of selfies, even though he doesn’t necessarily crack a smile too often. He revealed that he does a lot of streaming on Twitch in one of his recent posts as well.

Elizabeth Lail

A lot of people recognize Elizabeth Lail from her time starring on Netflix’s You as Guinevere Beck. In Once Upon a Time, she plays the recurring role of Anna from Disney’s Frozen. It’s nice to see how diverse of an actress she really is. Another role she landed is in a horror thriller called Countdown in 2019. Her character is a nurse who downloads an app that can predict when a person will die. When the app reveals that she only has three days left to live, she goes on a haunting mission to try and preserve her life.

Jamie Dornan

When people think of Jamie Dornan, they usually think of his time starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise. He was actually also a very important character in Once Upon a Time, where he played the role of Sheriff Graham. One of his most recent projects is the 2021 movie Belfast, a semi-autobiographical film about a working-class family raising their young son in the late 1960s in Northern Ireland. In 2020, he also starred in a movie called Wild Mountain Thyme with Emily Blunt.

Emilie de Ravin

Once Upon a Time was a huge show for Emilie de Ravin and she hasn’t really been focused on acting too much since it came to an end. Prior to landing her role on the fairy tale drama, she starred in the movie Remember Me opposite Robert Pattinson in 2010. According to Instagram, where she has over 759,000 followers, she’s living her best life as a mom, animal lover, and major food enthusiast. She also considers herself to be a total travel bug.

You can watch Once Upon a Time now on Amazon Prime.