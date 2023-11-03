Where is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Faith Turner from?

As viewers have watched Faith Turner work her way through the competition on The Golden Bachelor, many have become endeared by her. Naturally, fans want to know more about her, including where she comes from.

Faith Turner has worked her way down to the final few romantic interests on The Golden Bachelor, gracefully beating out other contestants who left the show. With her stellar performance in this game of love, fans want to know where Turner lives, where she’s from, and everything there is to know about her background. So, where is her hometown?

Where is Faith Turner from The Golden Bachelor from?

When looking at Faith Turner’s bachelorette biography on the official ABC website, we get a lot of helpful information about Turner and her background. Aside from her hobbies and interests, we can see Turner’s city of residence. The reality TV star spends her adult life in Benton City, Washington, which is where she was most recently living before joining The Golden Bachelor as a contestant alongside others. Before she moved to Washington in her adulthood though, Turner was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, according to her personal website’s About Faith page.

Benton City, Washington, is a small town in Southern Washington with a population of 3,479. The town is a very outdoorsy community, which perfectly fits Turner’s adventurous and fit lifestyle. Turner has been living in Washington since 1990, before her divorce in 2005. She reportedly spends her free time playing music and riding her horse, Liberty. Beyond her hobbies, Turner fills her time with her two sons and five grandchildren.