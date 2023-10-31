Who are the final 3 women on ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

It looks like one of these three women will steal Gerry Turner's heart...

Our Thursday nights have been significantly better now that The Golden Bachelor has been gracing our television screens.

Premiering on September 28, The Golden Bachelor details Gerry Turner‘s journey to find love after tragically losing his wife and high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage, with the 71-year-old coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again” — how sweet is that?

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise),The Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, bringing together a group of senior citizens for a second chance at love. Staying true to the classics — one-on-one dates, group dates, rose ceremonies, and more — fans of The Bachelor franchise are sure to love The Golden Bachelor just as much.

To the dismay of viewers across the country, with just a few episodes remaining, the inaugural season is starting to dwindle down.

During episode five (which aired on October 26), Gerry cut the number of remaining women in half, going from six contestants to three by the end of its one-hour runtime, but who are the final few women vying for his heart?

Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Who are the final three women on The Golden Bachelor?

Photo via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

After episode five, Gerry’s final few women have been confirmed, all earning themselves one of the most coveted dates in Bachelor Nation: a hometown date.

After sending Ellen Goltzer, Sandra Mason and Susan Noles home in a series of tear-jerking breakups, Gerry Turner’s final three women are Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, and Faith Martin. This means there will be only three hometown dates, as opposed to the four we see on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In episode six, viewers will see Gerry visit Minneapolis, Minnesota with 64-year-old Leslie, Shrewsbury, New Jersey with 69-year-old Theresa, and Benton City, Washington with 60-year-old Faith Martin. However, one of these women will not make it to the finale.

Who wins The Golden Bachelor?

Photos via ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

According to Reality Steve (spoilers to follow!) first impression rose-recipient Faith Martin will be eliminated just before the finale, in what we can assume will be a gut-wrenching breakup — poor thing!

After her elimination, Gerry will be down to his final two women: Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, but who steals his heart in the end?

Unfortunately for fans of The Golden Bachelor, we will just have to wait and see…

Even though Reality Steve is known for spoiling The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, it looks like he has not yet perfected his craft for The Golden Bachelor, admitting that he is unsure who receives Gerry’s final rose in the end, as well as whether or not there is an engagement altogether.

Nonetheless, who do you think will steal Gerry’s heart? Catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT (as well as new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise at 9pm ET/PT) every Thursday on ABC to see for yourself…