Where is ‘Virgin River’ filmed — is it a real place?

The romantic drama series Virgin River first made its debut on the streaming platform Netflix in 2019. Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, Virgin River follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse from Los Angeles who takes on a job as a midwife in the rural town of Virgin River in a bid to leave her painful past behind and start her life again. Mel soon finds out that living in a small town comes with its own set of problems.

Also starring Martin Henderson and Annette O’Toole, Virgin River has achieved accolades from critics for its performances and engaging story. Above all, the idyllic and breathtaking scenery of the series’ locations has proven to be a big draw with audiences.

The real Virgin River

While the tranquil small town of Virgin River featured in the Netflix series is set in North California, the locations are actually found in the Canadian province of Vancouver, British Columbia, and its surrounding areas.

Numerous location shots used in Virgin River are filmed in Bowen Island, British Columbia. According to the Bowen Island Undercurrent, exteriors of the fictional village — namely streets and buildings — were shot in Snug Cove, a small coastal community with a population of 3,700. The community is known for its retreats promoting relaxation and wellness.

The actual home used for Vernon Mullins’ Family Practice Clinic house is located in New Westminster, a city in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. According to a property listing on the Fralic Real Estate website, the Queen Anne-style house known as “Breezehurst” was built in 1889 and is located near Queen’s Park. The house was also featured in the popular TV series Supernatural, Jinxed, and Battlestar Galactica spin-off Caprica. The interior shots of Dr. Mullins (Tim Matheson) clinic, however, were a set built in a local studio.

The exterior of Jack’s Bar, the local watering hole owned by Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), is actually The Watershed Grill, a bar and restaurant located in Brackendale, Squamish, in British Columbia. According to the official website, the Watershed Grill boasts “Squamish’s best burger and only riverside patio”. The interior shots of Jack’s Bar, however, are filmed in a local studio. The river scenes featuring Mel and Jack are also filmed in Squamish.

Mel’s picturesque cabin is the caretaker’s house in Murdo Frazer Park, which is locaed on Vancouver’s North Shore. Built in 1950, the cabin is now used exclusively for filming. According to Vancouver is Awesome, the cabin averages 12 productions per year and has appeared in TV shows such as The Flash, Once Upon a Time, and Supernatural. Location scouts love the cabin since it provides an authentic setting without having to venture into the wilderness, with the cabin situated in a residential area yet achieving a rustic look as it sits in the middle of a five-acre land.

Scenes that feature Paige’s (Lexa Doig) Bakeaway food truck are filmed in the Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park in the city of Burnaby. Located in the Lower Mainland region of Brtish Columbia, the riverside park is a half-hour drive from downtown Vancouver. According to Destination Vancouver, Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park boasts leafy trees perfect for picnicing, sprawling lawns, and a playground pirate ship. The park is also known for its walking trails next to the water.