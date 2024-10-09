These days, it’s hard to watch an NFL game or scroll through social media without hearing about NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. That’s not likely to change anytime soon, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has signed on to host a new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.



Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 20-episode celebrity game show, a spinoff of the Emmy-nominated series Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader, will premiere on Prime Video on Oct. 16. In this latest version, an adult contestant will rely on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions across various topics. Unlike the original series, where adult contestants competed against fifth-grade students, the spinoff has an adult contestant working alongside famous faces, including standup comedian Nikki Glaser, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, to showcase their collective smarts.

In each episode, Kelce will ask questions from an elementary curriculum, which should be easy enough for the celebrities to answer. However, if the show is like the original series, the comedy will come when the celebrities struggle to answer the questions. There is a $100,000 prize at stake each week.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, including air times, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity will air on Amazon Prime, with the first three episodes available to stream on Oct. 16. Viewers can live stream every episode on Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial for all new users. The series will air in 240 countries and territories as part of the Prime membership.

Game show host is one of many side gigs the Super Bowl Champion and Cleveland Heights native has recently added to his resume when he’s not on the field. In September 2022, Travis launched his charts-topping podcast, New Heights, with his brother, former NFL player turned announcer Jason Kelce.

Images via New Heights podcast

Travis has since made two appearances on Saturday Night Live and starred in several commercials and a movie, My Dead Friend Zoe. He also appeared as a backup dancer during one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in London. Donning a black and white suit and top hat, Travis sent the singer’s fans, also known as Swifties, into a frenzy when he appeared on stage.

On an episode of his New Heights podcast in July, Travis said it was his idea to appear on stage during the Eras Tour. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the ‘1989’ [portion of the show],’” Kelce said. “She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ … Sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis was already one of the well-known tight ends in the NFL before he began dating Swift. He was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, holds countless records, and has won three Super Bowls. However, it’s undeniable that his fame exploded after he confirmed his relationship with Swift in 2023.

With their relationship surpassing the one-year mark, many fans have questioned when Travis and Taylor will get engaged. Friends of the couple have said they’re hopeful an announcement will come soon. In September, a source told Us Weekly, “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family.” The source added, “She just hadn’t found The One until now.”

While the duo regularly support each other at their respective workplaces, a Swift appearance on Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity has not been confirmed.

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity Cast

Meet the cast of Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity:

Host: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Player

Celebrity Participants:

Nikki Glaser, stand-up comedian

Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback (and Harvard graduate)

Chad Ochocinco, former NFL wide receiver

Garcelle Beauvais, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules star

Sophia Stallone, podcaster and daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone

Nicole Byer, American comedian, actress and host

Ron Funches, American comedian and actor

Natasha Leggero, comedian, actress and writer

Lilly Singh, actor, comedian and host

Mark Burnett, Wes Kauble, Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, and Tamara Akins are executive producing the show.

