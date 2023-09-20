With just two more episodes left to unfold, it’s hard to argue with the simple fact that Ahsoka is quite possibly the hottest television show captivating the entertainment realm right now. So far, the eye-popping series has kept Star Wars fanatics on the edge of their seats as a variety of cameos and Easter eggs continue to leave folks speechless. Looking forward, it seems absolutely possible that Ahsoka will continue this triumph as showrunner Dave Filoni further implements an abundance of unexpected twists.

Aside from the show’s gripping narrative and pulse-pounding action sequences, die-hards are beginning to ask themselves a completely different question — one that doesn’t exactly fit with the narrative’s timeline of events. Rather, Star Wars supporters are interested to learn where exactly filming took place in regard to this immaculate series. And, truthfully, the answer just might surprise you.

Where was Ahsoka filmed?

Screenshot via Disney Plus/Lucasfilm

Despite all the Hollywood-level special effects and breathtaking backdrops happening behind vicious lightsaber battles, Ahsoka was actually filmed in Los Angeles, California. The location might honestly be a surprise to many fans, seeing as the awe-inspiring backdrops look like something out of a completely different universe — but that’s the true beauty of special effects and CGI.

A major primary location apparently used was in Manhattan Beach at the MBS Media Campus, where a large collection of scenes were filmed while other locations across L.A. were utilized for all 8 episodes of the first season. Filming for the ever-popular TV extravaganza initially started back in May 2022 and wrapped later that year in October.