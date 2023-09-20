10 ‘Ahsoka’ episode 6 Easter eggs, callbacks, and cameos

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Ahsoka episode six.

With just two episodes left to go after this, Ahsoka is really stepping up its game and giving up the goods that fans have been patiently (and not so impatiently) waiting for. After an epic hour of fan-service last week, in which Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker, the Rosario Dawson vehicle miraculously managed to keep up the momentum in episode six by reintroducing not one but two iconic characters from Star Wars Rebels.

Naturally, then, there were a fair few nods and references to Rebels to be found in the episode, but in addition “Part Six” was on hand to hark back to various other corners of the Star Wars universe across the different media. As the very first entry in the franchise to visit another galaxy, this one has major ramifications for the lore, but writer Dave Filoni clearly knows what he’s doing by making sure to tie the episode’s revelations into the deep and rich pre-established mythos in a myriad ways.

In case you missed any yourself, here’s 10 Easter eggs and allusions you may have missed in Ahsoka episode six.

Hyperspace looks a little different

The Star Wars hyperspace effect is one of the oldest visual effects in the galaxy, with its look having remained pretty standard across the years, despite technology massively improving since 1977. It’s uncommon for the constantly tinkering George Lucas, but clearly the thinking was “hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The familiar effect got a revamp in this episode of Ahsoka, though, but for a very good reason. As Ahsoka and Huyang traveled to a whole new galaxy from within the Purrgil, naturally hyperspace was going to look a little different.

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”

Hands up who else grinned like an idiot after those fateful words were said aloud in a Star Wars production for the first time ever? Yes, when discussing the old folktales he used to tell the Jedi younglings, Huyang begins to tell one to Ahsoka, beginning the story with what is apparently the Star Wars galaxy’s answer to “Once upon a time…” After being the first Disney Plus show to feature an opening crawl back in its premiere, Ahsoka is once again honoring the legendary Star Wars intro tradition.

History of the Galaxy Parts One, Two, and Three

As if things weren’t already meta enough, Ahsoka and Huyang’s discussion about the old Jedi folktales reveals that there are three volumes that the Order’s younglings would read from, History of the Galaxy Parts One, Two, and Three. Ahsoka asserts her opinion that the first one is the best, which Huyang admits is the case. While this is likely because children would obviously enjoy ancient myths and legends over the relatively dry history of the later books, this could also be Dave Filoni subtly dropping in his opinion that A New Hope is the best Star Wars movie!

The Nightsisters’ true homeworld

Star Wars has always leaned into science fantasy rather than science fiction, but actual, bonafide witches existing in its lore, in the form of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, has always felt a little iffy. Ahsoka episode six finally offers an explanation for this, however, by revealing that the Nightsisters don’t hail from Darth Maul’s homeworld at all and their ancestral home is actually Peridea, a planet hailing from an entirely different galaxy, which is presumably the source of their dark magick.

The Great Mothers

Anyone who’s familiar with Greek myths, or else has seen Disney’s Hercules, will get a sense of déjà vu from the Great Mothers, the three ancient Nightsisters Morgan meets on Peridea. As three cloaked witches who talk cryptically about the thread of destiny, they are clearly modeled on the Fates, also known as the Moirai, a trio of entities above even the Gods of Olympus who governed the destiny of mortals. The Great Mother’s individual names even closely evoke that of the Fates — they’re credited as Klothow (akin to Clotho), Lakesis (Lachesis), and Aktropaw (Atropos).

The Chimaera

What is it with this episode and allusions to Greek myth? To be fair, this one has been long established as part of Thrawn’s personal history. Thrawn’s formidable flagship, an enormous Star Destroyer, makes a return in this episode, following its vanishing act alongside Thrawn, Ezra, and most of its crew in the Star Wars Rebels finale. Its name comes from the insignia of a three-headed monster its hull is emblazoned with. Once the crest of the Marocsaa subclan, Thrawn took it for his own and turned it into a feared symbol across the galaxy.

The Night Troopers

In this episode, we also discover Thrawn’s ship, the Chimaera, is harboring an army of Stormtroopers. Not just regular Stormtroopers either, as his legion are referred to as “Night Troopers.” This is the first time this designation has been used in the Star Wars universe, but the name immediately conjures a connection to the Nightsisters. Given what we found out about Marrok earlier in the season, it’s possible Thrawn’s troopers are actually zombies. He did say the ship’s numbers had dwindled since his exile…

Howler

Before reuniting with an old one, Sabine Wren makes a new friend while searching for Ezra on Peridea in the form of a creature called a Howler, a kind of horse-dog hybrid that becomes her (not-so) loyal steed. The use of the name “Howler” is interesting as it’s not the first animal in the Star Wars universe to be called that. Yavin 4 is also home to its own breed of Howlers, although these are much more reptilian in appearance. Seeing as they hail from the relatively obscure video game, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, not to mention another galaxy, it’s unclear if this is a deliberate connection or a coincidence.

Bokken Jedi

Star Wars fans are obsessed with different classifications of Jedi, and Baylan Skoll — himself the subject of intense scrutiny, over whether he’s a Grey Jedi or not — just gave us a whole new term to use in Ahsoka episode six. When asked by his apprentice Shin Hati whether he ever knew Ezra, Skoll admits he didn’t as Bridger was part of the generation of Bokken Jedi — meaning Jedi who were trained outside of the Order following the destruction of the Jedi. The term likely derives from the Japanese wooden sword, preferred by ancient samurai, of the same name.

Ezra Bridger returns

Yes, after making us wait for weeks, Ezra Bridger is finally back! Eman Esfandi is such perfect casting, and does such an exceptional job of sounding like original voice actor Taylor Gray, that it’s easy to believe he’s the one who’s been playing Ezra all along. Episode six reveals that Kanan Jarrus’ padawan is alive and well and has been doing his best Kristoff from Frozen impression by living with the turtle-like Noti people. Thrawn might plan to leave Ezra and Sabine stranded in this other galaxy, but something tells us Esfandi’s Ezra has a lot left to do in this franchise yet.