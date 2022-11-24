Where was ‘Wednesday’ filmed?

The gothic adventure series Wednesday is making waves on Netflix. One thing that stands out about the Tim Burton-produced show is its stunning locations. And these locations have many viewers wondering where the show was filmed. Thankfully, many of the show’s locations are recognizable, making it easy to work out where everything was shot.

What is Wednesday?

Wednesday is based on the beloved The Addams Family franchise. Which started life as a series of comics created by American cartoonist Charles Addams. Wednesday follows the dour daughter of the family as she goes to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts.

While at this new school, Wednesday soon learns that not everything is as it seems. Especially as someone or something starts killing people, forcing Wednesday to solve the mystery before she ends up in its sights.

Where was Wednesday shot?

Wednesday was shot in several locations across Romania:

Jericho, Pilgrim World, Sheriff’s House, Quad

Many places seen during Wednesday were not real locations but beautifully constructed sets. These sets were built at Buftea Studios (also known as Bucharest Film Studios or MediaPro Studios).

The studio has also been used to film 2011’s William & Kate: A Royal Love Story, Assassination Games, and 2012’s The Zero Theorem.

Nevermore Academy

One of the most visually striking places in the show is Nevermore Academy, thanks to its imposing gothic architecture and massive towers.

The real-life Cantacuzino Castle is used for the ariel and external shots of Nevermore Academy. Located in Bucharest, Romania, this castle was built in 1911 for Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, and it was the Cantacuzino family’s summer home for many years. Designed in the Neo-Romanian style by architect Grigore Cerchez, the castle is open to the public.

However, it should be noted that Wednesday used computer graphics to alter certain parts of the castle. These graphics gave the castle a darker and more imposing atmosphere and made the roof look slightly different.

Nevermore Academy Interior

Several interior shots of Nevermore don’t use the interior of Cantacuzino Castle. Instead, they use several other locations.

Here are some pictures of the Monteoru house, a wonderful piece of architecture from the 19th century, designed by Nicolae Cuțarida and rehabilitated by Ion Mincu. It is also the location where the On a Sunday music video was filmed pic.twitter.com/nL26Nya7nK — Lau (@Laurakins_) March 3, 2019

Some interiors were shot at Palatul Monteoru. Located in Bucharest, Romania, it was constructed in 1874. Known for its beautiful architecture and interiors, the Romanian government has placed the building on a list of historical monuments.

Other interior sequences were filmed at Casa Niculescu-Dorobantu, also found in Bucharest. Designed by Grigore Cerchez, the building was finished in 1923. Famous for its luxurious neo-Gothic architecture, the building has been used for many things, including being home to the Technical Middle School of Choreography.