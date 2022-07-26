Where’s the cast of ‘Felicity’ now?

There have been tons of television series about the college experience over the years, but Felicity is often regarded as one of the standouts. Spread across four seasons, the late nineties and early 2000s series was a huge rating success for The WB. Keri Russell starred as the timid titular character and snagged a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role, among many other accolades. It’s been two decades since the show came to an end in May 2002, but Felicity still has fans all over today.

Here’s what the cast of the coming-of-age drama is up to today.

Keri Russell (Felicity Porter)

Before her breakthrough turn as the main character of the series, Keri Russell had already garnered some buzz in Hollywood after a couple of recurring roles in other drama series, as well as main roles in The All New Mickey Mouse Club and Malibu Shores. Her acting career saw a huge resurgence in the mid-2010s when she snagged the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated lead role as Elizabeth Jennings on the FX series, The Americans from 2013 to 2018. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, and most recently starred in the 2021 horror film, Antlers alongside Jesse Plemons.

Scott Speedman (Ben Covington)

The character Ben Covington was pretty much the reason behind the entire series, as it was because of him that Felicity skipped out on her original college choice to move to New York. Speedman, who became an instant heartthrob went on to star in the horror franchise Underworld as Michael Corvin. His television roles since then include lead roles in the military drama Last Resort on ABC, Animal Kingdom on TNT, and most recently, the long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, in which he has portrayed Dr. Nick Marsh from season 18 onwards.

Scott Foley (Noel Crane)

The second heartthrob in Felicity’s love triangle was the charming Noel Crane. Scott Foley’s film catalog might be limited to less than 10 feature films, but the Kansas native has starred in more than a handful of television series. Most famously, he was part of yet another fan-polarizing love triangle when he was cast as Jake Ballard in the ABC political series Scandal alongside Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn. He has starred in other successful series such as Scrubs, and Grey’s Anatomy, and was recently cast in the Fox musical drama, The Big Leap, but it was unfortunately canceled after one season.

Amy Jo Johnson (Julie Emrick)

Amy Jo Johnson burst onto the scene as the sweet but tough Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart in the popular series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. As one of Felicity’s best friends in the series, her departure was greatly felt when she did not return for the series’ final season, except as a special guest. Since then, she has gone on to star in a number of films, and is also a successful singer, with some of her songs being featured in television series and films. She has also received praise for her work as a director, and most recently, directed an episode of the second season of the superhero series, Superman & Lois earlier this year.

Tangi Miller (Elena Tyler)

Tangi Miller starred as the competitive and fashionable Elena Tyler, Felicity’s other best friend, lab partner, and dorm buddy. For her work on the series, Miller was nominated for an NAACP Image Award and achieved mainstream fame. Her television career took a halt in 2005, but she has starred in several independent films in the last few years. She is also a model, dancer, and director, directing the film Diva Diaries which premiered at the Pan African Film Festival in 2017.

Amanda Foreman (Meghan Rotundi)

Felicity’s gothic roommate at the University of New York was the practicing Wiccan Meghan Rotundi who never hesitated to cast spells on those around her. She and the titular character may have butt heads at first, but Felicity and fans couldn’t help but fall in love with her. Her character was portrayed by Amanda Foreman in a role that would boost her rise to fame. Since the series has wrapped, she has made several guest appearances in a number of shows, including a recurring stint on Parenthood, but Foreman seems to have slowed down with acting in general since the mid-2010s. She most recently lent her voice to two Star Wars films: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers.

Greg Grunberg (Sean Blumberg)

Besides his role as the entrepreneurial Sean Blumberg in Felicity, Grunberg has a number of high-profile television series under his belt. The actor starred as field agent Eric Weiss in the hit thriller series, Alias, and followed up with a lead role in the very popular superhero series, Heroes, in which he starred as the telepathic police officer Matt Parkman. He is also famous for his recurring role as Temmin “Snap” Wexley in the Star Wars franchise, even providing the character’s voice in the Lego Star Wars video games. His 2020s are also off to a great start, with appearances in The Boys, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Goliath. He is also set to star in the upcoming drama film, The Fabelmans, alongside Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen.

Ian Gomez (Javier Clemente Quintata)

A recurring character for most of the series, before becoming a part of the main cast in the fourth and final season, actor and comedian Ian Gomez played the role of Javier a little too well, becoming an instant fan favorite. From his charming and lively personality to his big heart, it’s no wonder why he struck viewers’ hearts. Gomez also starred on The Norm Show while filming Felicity, and had a resurgence in popularity after being cast opposite Courteney Cox in the comedy-drama series Cougar Town as Andy Torres. Most recently in the 2020s, he has had guest roles in the television series: American Housewife, Physical, Single Drunk Female, and Murderville.