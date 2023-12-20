Peacock’s second season of The Traitors US is heading to the streamer on January 12. And Big Brother fans will be delighted to know that two stars from the franchise are competing in the devious series.

A year ago, America’s first iteration of The Traitors dropped on Peacock and two Big Brother winners represented CBS’s flagship show. Season 13’s queen Rachel Reilly and Big Brother 22‘s king Cody Calafiore were part of the crop of reality TV stars.

Now, two more fan favorites will embark on a mission to secure their share of a six-figure grand prize.

And they’re not just popular houseguests. They’re legends of the game — Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling.

Janelle, a beloved player since 2005, is credited for appearing in the most seasons of the U.S. version of Big Brother. She made her franchise debut during season 6. Part of the revered “Sovereign Six” alliance, Janelle placed third overall. She returned for Big Brother’s first All-Stars season a year later, and after ending the iconic run of Dr. Will Kirby, Janelle went out in third once again.

Six years later, Janelle returned home for Big Brother 14 in 2012. She joined the cast as one of four returning veterans. They filled the role of coaches until they became official houseguests a few weeks into the season. But, sadly for Janelle and her fandom, she was targeted right away and was evicted on day 34.

Fast forward another eight years and Janelle came back for season 22, also known as All-Stars 2. But, Janelle’s fourth campaign ended even quicker than her last when she was the third player voted out.

And then we have Dan, someone who is regarded by the Big Brother community as one of the greatest players ever. His first season was 2008’s Big Brother 10. Alongside his “Renegades” ride-or-die ally, Memphis Garrett, Dan worked his social and strategic magic all the way to the end and won the season via a unanimous Jury vote.

Then, he joined Janelle on season 14 as a coach. And once again, Dan found himself as one of only two players remaining on finale night. But, as history has it, Ian Terry defeated him. Dan is one of only three two-time houseguests who has never been evicted.

Interestingly, three of the four coaches from Big Brother 14 are appearing on competition shows within a month of each other. Britney Haynes joined CBS’s Big Brother Reindeer Games in December. “The OGS,” Janelle posted on X, referring to herself, Britney, and Dan. “Britney has blessed us with her funny DRs in Reindeer Games, hopefully she can pull out a win. Dan and myself will be back on TV next month on the Traitors 2!”

It’ll be fun to see Dan and Janelle interact on The Traitors US. Dan helped mastermind Janelle’s eviction during Big Brother 14. But, it’s been over a decade and since they were the only two Big Brother players in the Scottish Highlands castle, they may have elected to align. Only time will tell!