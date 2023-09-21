Peacock announces official cast for ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

After a rumored cast list took over the reality competition universe this week, Peacock officially announced who is competing in The Traitors Season 2.

On September 21, Peacock’s X account shared a short video of host Alan Cumming playing the trumpet while 21 names scrolled by onscreen. “Just me tweeting out the cast list (kiss emoji),” the tweet reads. “Season 2 of #TheTraitorsUS is coming soon.”

All of the contestants revealed have been in the limelight with most appearing on reality television. Take a look at the official cast list.

Dan Gheesling: Big Brother 10 and 14

Janelle Pierzina: Big Brother 6, 7, 14, and 22, and The Amazing Race 31

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge and The Real World: Paris

Trishelle Cannatella: The Challenge and The Real World: Las Vegas

John “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio: The Challenge, The Real World: Key West, and House of Villains

Parvati Shallow: Survivor 13, 16, 20, and 40

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Survivor 6, 20, 34, and 40, and Survivor Australia

Peter Weber: The Bachelor 24 and The Bachelorette 15

Mercedes “MJ” Javid Feight: Shahs of Sunset

Larsa Pippen: The Real Housewives of Miami

Tamra Judge: The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen: Love Island USA 5

Shereé Whitfield: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Love Island UK 8

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Dancing With the Stars

Peppermint: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Deontay Wilder: Professional boxer and former heavyweight champion

John Bercow: U.K. parliament

Kevin Kreider: Bling Empire and The Ugly Model

Marcus Jordan: Former basketball player and NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son

Phaedra Parks: The Real Housewives of Alabama

It’s worth mentioning that because the U.S. version’s first season had several players who weren’t reality television stars or celebrities, we could potentially see others compete on The Traitors 2, and their names have yet to be announced.

The premiere date for Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed. Peacock’s first iteration of The Traitors US dropped on the streaming platform in January 2023.

Now, let’s check back with that rumored cast list X user @Gamervev (a spoiler account) posted on September 19. They were mostly correct with their additions, albeit they only shared 14 names. The biggest miss was five-time Survivor player and one-time winner Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Also, Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and The Challenge’s Beth Stolarczyk weren’t part of Peacock’s big reveal either.

If fans are looking to get their Traitors fix in while they wait for Season 2, the Canadian version of the conniving competition show is set to premiere on October 2.