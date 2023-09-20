‘The Traitors’ season 2 rumored cast list

If it’s true, the rumored cast list for The Traitors season 2 should fire up even the coldest of reality fans. The franchise hit Americans earlier this year when a U.S. version of the conniving competition show debuted on Peacock.

The season featured several notable reality stars and a crop of television newbies who relied on their perception and deception abilities en route to a share of $250,000. But, in the end, it was four-time Survivor player (and current Big Brother 25 houseguest) Cirie Fields who managed to trick her fellow competitors as a “Traitor,” which awarded her the full grand prize.

The Traitors US, which has a Canadian season dropping just around the corner, was a hit for the network. And it appears they’re all in on making season 2 bigger and better, which is definitely the case if this rumored cast list is fact, not fiction.

X user @GamerVev, a reality competition spoiler account, shared the list on September 19, and it’s been widely circulated online since. The list features 14 names who’ve appeared on a variety of different reality shows, ranging from franchises like MTV’s The Challenge to CBS staples Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Survivor, and from The Real Housewives universe to Shahs of Sunset.

Take a look at who’s been linked to The Traitors season 2:

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, Survivor 4, 8, 20, 22, 39, and 40, and The Amazing Race 7 and 11

John “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio, The Challenge, The Real World: Key West, and House of Villains

Janelle Pierzina, Big Brother 6, 7, 14, and 22, and The Amazing Race 31

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor 6, 20, 34, and 40, and Survivor Australia 7

Dan Gheesling, Big Brother 10 and 14

Chris “CT” Tamburello, The Challenge and The Real World: Paris

Parvati Shallow, Survivor 13, 16, 20, and 40

Trishelle Cannatella, The Challenge and The Real World: Las Vegas

Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House and Winter House

Beth Stolarczyk, The Challenge, The Real World: Los Angeles and The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Mercedes Javid Feight, Shahs of Sunset

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Love Island USA 5

Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

This cast list has yet to be confirmed by the powers that be. And with the potential of 14 reality stars descending onto The Traitors US, the same number of reality rookies will likely join them, along with host Alan Cumming.

The season, which has yet to be filmed, does not have a release date. But, considering the first iteration dropped in January 2023, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it his screens early next year.