Which contestant earned the Instant Save on the season 24 live shows of ‘The Voice?’

From the Blind Auditions to the Battle Rounds to the Knockout Rounds to the Playoff Rounds, the first week of the long-awaited Live Shows of The Voice season 24 finally graced our television screens on Monday (Dec. 4) and Tuesday (Dec. 5), ultimately cutting the top 12 down to the top 9 — naturally, the stakes are at an all-time high!

With each coach entering the Playoff Rounds with six stellar singers, judges Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend were forced to split their respective teams in half, selecting only three individuals to advance to the Live Shows, and sending the other three individuals home. The following week, three more artists were cut from the competition, however, it was in the hands of viewers at home instead…

After the first week of the highly-anticipated live shows of The Voice season 24, the following nine contestants remain — three from Team Niall, three from Team Reba, two from Team Legend, and one from Team Gwen.

Team Niall: Huntley

Team Niall: Nini Iris

Team Niall: Mara Justine

Team Reba: Jacquie Roar

Team Reba: Ruby Leigh

Team Reba: Jordan Rainer

Team Legend: Lila Forde

Team Legend: Mac Royals

Team Gwen: BIAS

Avid The Voice viewers might have noticed that after listing out the nine contestants remaining, three names were missing from the list — AZÁN from Team Legend, as well as Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae from Team Gwen.

While only three contestants were sent home at the end of the episode, four phenomenal performers took the stage to fight for the coveted Instant Save that would keep them in the competition, but who emerged victorious?

Photo via Trae Patton/NBC

Stunning both the coaches, as well as viewers at home, Jordan Rainer from Team Reba also found herself in the bottom of the pack, and she was left having to sing for her life alongside AZÁN, Tanner, and Kara.

For her performance, Jordan chose to sing “Blame It on Your Heart” by Patty Loveless, and naturally, she knocked the socks off of the whole crowd. Because of this, earned the coveted Instant Save, ultimately allowing her to remain in the competition for another week — how exciting is that?



Team Niall and Team Reba definitely have a leg up in the competition with their full teams intact after the first week of the long-awaited Live Shows, but will one of their artists be crowned the champion of The Voice season 24 in the end? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself, the season 24 live shows of The Voice will continue with performances on Dec. 11 at 8pm ET/PT and results on Dec. 12 at 9pm ET/PT, both on NBC (with next-day streaming available via Peacock). After that, the highly-anticipated finale will begin on December 18 with performances, and then the champion of The Voice season 24 will be crowned on December 19 in a two-hour episode — the remainder of the show is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!