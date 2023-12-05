For Daniella Karagach (as well as Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, and a few more professional dancers), Dancing With The Stars is seriously her life, combining everything she loves in just one ballroom — her sport, her friends, and even her husband.

Throughout season 32 of the beloved competition series, Daniella has mentioned her husband on numerous occasions, who happens to also be a professional dancer on the show. Because of this, fans of Dancing With The Stars have just one burning question — who is this mystery man?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Which Dancing With the Stars Pro is Daniella Karagach married to?

For those who are unaware, Daniella Karagach is married to the one and only Pasha Pashkov — did someone say #RelationshipGoals?

The duo started out as dance partners in January of 2009, when Daniella was 16 years old and Pasha was 22 years old. Together, the two lovebirds are seven-time United States 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions, having represented the United States at the World Games in Taiwan in 2009, the 10-Dance World Championship in Austria in 2010, the Ballroom World Championship in Germany in 2010, the World 10-Dance Cup in Hungary in 2011, the World Latin Championship in Singapore in 2011, and more.

To top off all of their impressive feats, Daniella and Pasha became the first United States duo in 40 years to represent the the country in all four styles of dance (Latin, Ballroom, 10-Dance, and Show Dance) at the world championships — how impressive is that?

After competing professionally alongside one another, Daniella and Pasha dated for five years before getting married in July of 2014, prior to making their respective Dancing With The Stars debuts in September of 2019.

While they have been married for nearly a decade, the love between the pair is seriously as strong as can be, with Daniella and Pasha even welcoming their first child together, Nikita Sofia Pashkova, in May of 2023.

Now, with both Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov competing against one another on the finale of season 32 of Dancing With The Stars tonight (December 5), alongside their respective partners, Jason Mraz and Ariana Madix, will one half of this duo manage to bring home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy? Only time will tell…

To see the two lovebirds in action, catch the finale of season 32 of Dancing With The Stars this evening from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.