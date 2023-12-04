Which former ’The Voice’ coach will mentor the top 12 artists during the season 24 live shows?

Advice from this former 'The Voice' coach might just change the competition as we know it...

The Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and Playoff Rounds have officially come to a close, and the highly-anticipated Live Shows of The Voice season 24 begin tonight (December 4) on NBC — we seriously cannot contain our excitement!

With each coach entering the Playoff Rounds with six stellar singers, coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend were forced to split their respective teams in half, selecting only three individuals to advance to the Live Shows, and sending the other three individuals home. The top 12 artists are listed below…

Team Niall: Huntley

Team Niall: Nini Iris

Team Niall: Mara Justine

Team Reba: Jacquie Roar

Team Reba: Ruby Leigh

Team Reba: Jordan Rainer

Team Gwen: Tanner Massey

Team Gwen: BIAS

Team Gwen: Kara Tenae

Team Legend: Lila Forde

Team Legend: Mac Royals

Team Legend: AZÁN

With each and every one of these artists ready to knock the socks off of the coaches (as well as viewers back home), it turns out they received some help from a special someone before taking the stage. Spoiler alert — he used to be a coach on The Voice himself!

Keep scrolling to find out who the top 12 mentor is on The Voice season 24.

Did you guess correctly? The top 12 mentor is the one and only Chance The Rapper, who joined the coaches panel for season 23, and will be returning to the coaches panel for season 25.

According to NBC, “His quick wit and humor, mixed with his dynamite musical instincts, made him an incredible mentor to his team, so when news broke that he’d be returning to The Voice Season 25 as a Coach, alongside Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and John Legend, viewers were pumped.”

Chance The Rapper will be back briefly on The Voice to serve as a mentor going into the highly-anticipated Live Shows, and fans of the beloved competition series seriously could not be more thrilled.

“I love Chance! He was such a a good coach,” one fan commented on an Instagram post from The Voice, which announced the news to the public.

Another dished, “CHANCE IS BACK!”

“Yay! I absolutely adored Chance on the last season of The Voice,” shared a third.

Don’t forget to set your alarms, because the season 24 live shows of The Voice begin tonight (December 4) at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock. The results of these performances will air tomorrow (December 5) at 9pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock as well — the Live Shows are sure to be jam-packed with performances to remember!