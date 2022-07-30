Which Tony Award-winning star of ‘Hamilton’ will we see in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’?

The newest Disney Plus series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, boasts a very talented cast, led by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany. One member of the cast is none other than one of the stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry.

via Marvel Studios

Renée Elise Goldsberry will be playing Mallory Book in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the comic books, Mallory Book was a tremendous lawyer who often came up against Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, at their law firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway. Book was created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo and first appeared in She-Hulk #1 in March 2004. This would not be the first time that Renée Elise Goldsberry has played a lawyer, having played Geneva Pine in multiple seasons of The Good Wife.

via Disney Plus

Renée Elise Goldsberry is most known for playing Angelica Schuyler in the hit musical Hamilton, which you can watch on Disney Plus. Angelica’s main song in the musical is “Satisfied,” where she explains how she met Alexander Hamilton and expresses both her regrets at how she sized him up and at her place in life but also shares how she wishes the best for her sister, Eliza.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will tell the story of Jennifer Walters, who will most likely turn into She-Hulk for the first time during the series. Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, also known as The Hulk, who will be played by Mark Ruffalo, reprising his MCU role. Also starring in the series will be Jameela Jamil who is perhaps best known for her role in The Good Place. Jamil will be playing Titania, a character who walks the line between supervillain and anti-hero. Ginger Gonzaga will be playing Walters’ best friend, Nikki Ramos, while Josh Segarra has been cast in an undisclosed role. Segarra also played Adrian Chase in Arrow.

Also reprising their roles from the MCU will be Tim Roth and Benedict Wong. Tim Roth played Emil Blonsky who turned into the Abomination in The Incredible Hulk, and the Abomination was last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This will be Benedict Wong’s eighth appearance in the MCU including What If…? He plays the role of Wong who is now the Sorcerer Supreme. Charlie Cox will also be reprising his role as Matt Murdock from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and this will be the first time he will have donned a Daredevil suit since his Netflix series.

With all those talented actors we are sure to be in for a great show with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It’s doubtful that Renée Elise Goldsberry will sing in the series, but who knows, we may get a scene where their law firm goes out for karaoke.

The premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be released on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.