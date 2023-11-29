Who are the 10 youngest castaways to ever compete on ‘Survivor?’

As Survivor superfans know, the beloved competition series is tailored to those who are young, with the game taking quite the toll on the physical, mental, and emotional well being of its contestants. You need to be in tip-top shape to be successful on Survivor!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the producers of the series shared that there is a minimum age requirement of 16 years old to apply for Survivor, lowering the age from 21 in 2008, but who are the youngest castaways to ever actually compete on the show?

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, we pinpointed the ten youngest castaways to ever compete on Survivor, all at just 18 or 19 years old. Keep scrolling to see who these contestants are, as well as how they performed in the competition…

Will Wahl (18) — Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X

To this day, Will Wahl is the youngest individual to ever compete on Survivor, leaving high school to film the beloved competition series — how wild is that?

Will was 18 years old at the time of filming Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X, lasting 34 out of 39 days on the beach. He was voted out in a six to two vote after betraying his alliance of Millennials, specifically his best friend in the game, Jay Starrett, ultimately resulting in an eighth place finish.

Spencer Duhm (18) — Survivor: Tocantins

Prior to being beaten out by Will in 2016, Spencer Duhm was the youngest individual to ever play Survivor, setting the record back in 2008.

Spencer was 18 years old at the time of filming Survivor: Tocantins, serving as a member of the Jalapao tribe. After costing said tribe the win during the fifth Immunity Challenge of the season, Spencer sensed he was on the chopping block, advocating for Taj Johnson-George to be eliminated instead that fateful night. As one can assume, Spencer was unsuccessful, causing him to unanimously be voted out on day 15 and finish in 12th place.

Michael Yerger (18) — Survivor: Ghost Island

Given that Michael Yerger was one of four 18-year-olds to ever compete on Survivor, the Tennessee native lied about his age during his time on the hit competition show, pretending to be much older than he actually was. Given his stellar performance on the series, it looks like this little fib might have worked out in his favor!

As mentioned, Michael was 18 years old at the time of filming Survivor: Ghost Island, proving himself to be a physical threat from the very beginning. Because of this (as well as his lack of strong allies), Michael was voted out on day 29 after a tiebreaking vote between him and Laurel Johnson, ultimately becoming the fifth member of the jury.

In addition to this, Michael made history as the youngest contestant to find a Hidden Immunity Idol, a record that still holds true today — how cool is that?

Julia Sokolowski (18) — Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

While there have been four 18-year-olds on Survivor, Julia Sokolowski is the only one who is a female — did someone say #GirlPower?

As mentioned, Julia was 18 years old at the time of filming Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, proving herself to be a strategically savvy player post-merge, playing with both sides to further her individual game. Because of this, Julia incurred the distrust of individuals like Aubry Bracco, ultimately causing her to be voted out on day 29 in seventh place.

Swati Goel (19) — Survivor 42

Swati Goel was the first teenager to play Survivor in the New Era of the hit competition show, however, she was definitely isolated by her age early on in the game.

Given that Swati was 19 years old at the time of filming Survivor 42, she bonded quickly with 24-year-old Tori Meehan and 21-year-old Zach Wurtenberger, however, when that alliance fell apart, she knew she was in jeopardy. Telling everyone that they were her “number one” in an attempt to gain some new allies, Swati accidentally gained a great deal of distrust instead, leading to her elimination on day nine and her 14th place finish.

Natalie Tenerelli (19) — Survivor: Redemption Island

Known for her alliance with the legendary “Boston” Rob Mariano throughout Survivor: Redemption Island, Natalie Tenerelli was criticized for her naiveness during her time on the beloved competition series, ultimately being viewed as a sidekick to Rob rather than a competitor of her own.

Natalie was 19 years old at the time of filming Survivor: Redemption Island, and with Rob viewing Natalie as a daughter to him, the duo had quite the allegiance to one another. Dragging her all the way to the final tribal council alongside Phillip Sheppard, the California native fell short to Rob in the finale, which resulted in an eight to one to zero vote (with Natalie receiving none).

Nonetheless, Natalie still made history as the first (and only) teenager to make it to the final tribal council on Survivor — how impressive!

Jessica Peet (19) — Survivor: David vs Goliath

Remember Jessica Peet from Survivor: David vs Goliath? Neither do we…

This blonde beauty was 19 years old at the time of filming Survivor: David vs Goliath, and playing the game too hard too early is what ultimately led to her demise. With her tribemates feeling threatened by her strong social game, Elizabeth Olson was able to successfully rope in enough people to vote her out and save her closest ally instead, Lyrsa Torres, resulting in Jessica being the first person voted out (but the second person eliminated, after the medical evacuation of Pat Cusack three days prior) — poor Jessica!

Sami Layadi (19) — Survivor 43

Sami Layadi is the most recent teenager to compete on Survivor, playing an extremely savvy social game throughout the entirety of Survivor 43.

Although Sami was only 19 years old at the time of filming Survivor 43, he was able to maintain good relationships with everyone on the beloved competition series, ultimately allowing him to seamlessly switch from alliance to alliance to further his individual game. Unfortunately, as numbers started to dwindle down, Sami knew he was on the chopping block. Playing his Shot in the Dark on day 21 in a final attempt to stay in the game, he was ultimately unsuccessful, resulting in a unanimous elimination and a seventh place finish.

Brandon Hantz (19) — Survivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Caramoan

Brandon Hantz is the nephew of Russell Hantz of Survivor: Samoa, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island, and Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, and he sure made a name for himself beyond his uncle’s controversial reputation on the hit competition show.

Brandon was 19 years old at the time of filming Survivor: South Pacific, serving as a member of the Upolu tribe. Although he made it to the final five with his Upolu tribemates, he was ultimately blindsided at tribal council in a three to two vote after they deemed him as too big of a threat, resulting in a sixth place finish.

While he was a rather favorable castaway on Survivor: South Pacific (unlike his uncle), Brandon returned the following year for Survivor: Caramoan, ultimately squashing his reputation once and for all.

Suffering a breakdown on day 13, where longtime host Jeff Probst had to hold him back from fighting his fellow contestants, Brandon’s behavior caused his tribe to sacrifice immunity and hold an impromptu tribal council just to eliminate him — yikes!

Keith Sowell (19) — Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Last (but certainly not least) on our list is Keith Sowell, who had a less-than-ideal experience on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Keith was 19 years old at the time of filming Survivor: Edge of Extinction, and after proving to his tribe that he was not a strong swimmer, ultimately becoming a liability in the Immunity and Reward Challenges, he was voted out second. After residing on the Edge of Extinction for 11 days, Keith (as well as Wendy Diaz) raised the flag to quit the game once and for all, causing him to not serve as a member of the jury like his fellow castaways did that season.

To see these contestants in action, Survivor superfans can stream all 45 seasons of the beloved competition series on Paramount Plus now.