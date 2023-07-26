‘Boston Rob’ Mariano: his iconic ‘Survivor’ career, explained

If there’s one contestant’s name that’s synonymous with Survivor, it’s “Boston Rob” Mariano. Sporting a Boston Red Sox hat and gold chain, Boston Rob has long been the face of the reality competition franchise (besides host Jeff Probst, of course).

Calculating, cut-throat, and courageous are some words that describe Boston Rob’s gameplay. Further, he’s the most prolific player in Survivor history, competing in five different seasons while snagging the $1 million check once.

As a Boston Rob fan for over 15 years, I’ll go through his iconic Survivor journey in this article. It’s a career that’s spanned over two decades, and not only has it had a massive impact on his life financially, but it’s also responsible for the family he has today. So, let’s take a look at the “Robfather.”

Season 4’s Marquesas

Boston Rob made his reality television debut as a 25-year-old construction worker from Canton, Massachusetts — a town within the Greater Boston area. He was cast in Survivor’s fourth season, Marquesas, which premiered on CBS in 2002.

Although Rob only made it halfway through the game, he showed that he had a strong grasp of the strategic side of Survivor. He uttered several lines during his stint on Marquesas that reflected the kind of game-thinking he’d utilize in his subsequent seasons. “It doesn’t matter if my team is stronger physically or even stronger mentally, but just that they obey [me],” Boston Rob said in an episode while cracking a smile.

“It’s important for me to have people on my team that are gonna do what I tell them to do, and not know that I’m telling them to do it,” he also said.

Boston Rob began on the Maraamu tribe before switching over to Rotu after a tribe swap. Before the merge, he appeared in four of six Tribal Councils and helped play a part in most of the players’ exits. Rob’s demise came at the end of episode 6, however. Knowing the sort of threat he posed physically and strategically in the individual portion of the game, Rob was voted off by seven of the remaining players — including by the foursome alliance that Rob called out prior. Unfortunately for Rob, his departure came right before the jury seats opened up.

Rob left the island as the merge’s first boot. But, little did fans know at the time, the puppet master was just warming up.

Season 8’s All-Stars

Season 8’s All-Stars marked Boston Rob’s rise to a true star of the franchise, as well as one of its most notorious villains. The season came out in 2004 and it featured notable players from the first seven iterations of Survivor. Among them was Rob, one of only two contestants who didn’t make the jury but were recruited as all-stars anyway (the other was Shii Ann Huang).

Regardless, Rob outplayed the rest of the bonafide gamers and made it to the final two. As Jeff said to Rob during the reunion, “This was your season. You dominated physically and, subject to a lot of controversy, you dominated strategically.”

He led his Chapera tribe from the get-go, establishing a strong alliance with him at its focal point. This is also when he met Amber Brkich, a 25-year-old Pennsylvanian from season 2’s Australian Outback. They forged a romantic bond that not only guided them in the game, but grew into a relationship that’s led to marriage and kids; it’s Amber Mariano, now!

They worked in unison through All-Stars and all the way to the final two stools. During the finale night, Rob proposed to Amber ahead of Jeff reading the votes. She said yes, and a few minutes later, won the $1 million grand prize by a 4-3 vote.

But, the Survivor community views Amber’s victory as an anti-Rob vote. Rob backstabbed several of his alliance members during All-Stars. For example, he promised season 3 Africa’s Lex van den Berghe that if he kept Amber safe (Amber and Rob were split up after the tribe swap), Boston Rob would protect him at the merge. Well, Lex voted out his alliance member — Australian Outback’s Jerri Manthey — in favor of keeping Amber in the game. Then, the tribes merged during the next episode and Rob promptly sent Lex to the jury.

Because of Mr. Mariano’s tendency to go back on deals, his jury management was the downfall of his nearly perfect game. Players like Alicia Calaway and “Big” Tom Buchanan absolutely roasted him during the Final Tribal Council, and along with Lex and Shii Ann, they voted for Amber to win season 8.

Season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains

It’d be 12 seasons before Boston Rob was marooned again. His time on All-Stars solidified him as one of the best players ever, and he made his grand return in 2010.

Survivor’s 20th season was a hallmark number and they built a legendary cast and theme to celebrate it. The addition was coined Heroes vs. Villains, and 20 big-name veterans stormed into Samoa. As the name suggests, the game began with two tribes of 10 with each being represented by players known in the Survivor universe as heroes or villains. Considering Rob’s work on All-Stars was diabolical, he joined the red team.

But, his showing wasn’t nearly as dominant as it was six years prior. After season 18 Tocantins‘ Tyson Apostol botched a plan that would’ve sent season 19 Samoa’s Russell Hantz packing on day 15, Rob’s alliance lost its numbers advantage. Going toe-to-toe with Russell during their next Tribal Council, Boston Rob was sent packing from a 4-3-1 vote.

It was the second time Boston Rob was eliminated before the jury, and the third time he failed to capture the $1 million check. But, the then-33-year-old reality star’s fortune changed around a year later.

Season 22’s Redemption Island

The Boston Rob vs. Russell duel was an extremely exciting addition to Heroes vs. Villains, and their rivalry hit a boiling point during the finale. The cast had reassembled for the reunion, and Russell had just lost his second consecutive jury vote. Boston Rob gave his take on Russell’s gameplay, saying that the latter played Survivor in a way to only make it to the end — not win. Rob’s words fired Russell up, and he responded: “And you play the game to win? When have you won?”

“I haven’t,” Rob answered while also stating that he played to win. “But, I guarantee given the opportunity, I’d gladly go back and kick your a** all over the island.”

Rob’s challenge to Russell caused the crowd to erupt in cheers, and the idea of pitting them against each other on another season lived at the forefront of the Survivor community. “That could be a future season: Rob versus Russell,” Jeff reacted.

Russell’s abilities as a gamer were viewed as comparable to Rob’s, and fans wanted to see who the best player was under more fair circumstances.

What was unfair about their time on season 20? Well, Russell’s first season was shot right before Heroes vs. Villains, and it hadn’t aired by the time season 20 began filming. Rob and the rest of the cast had no information on Russell, only that he had done enough in his one season to earn a spot on the Villain tribe’s roster. On the other end, Boston Rob entered the game as one of the biggest threats and stars in Survivor history, and he had a target painted squarely on his back from the start.

With all that being said: enter, season 22’s Redemption Island. The Survivor Gods willed Rob versus Russell into existence. The 2011 season featured Rob and Russell along with 16 rookie players. Rob joined the Ometepe tribe and Russell was a part of Zapatera. The season featured the “Redemption Island” twist, which allowed voted-out contestants to compete for an opportunity to get back into the game.

Well, Rob and Russell’s games went entirely different. Russell was unable to escape his reputation as a ruthless and resilient player, and he was the first person voted off of his tribe. He also lost in his first Redemption Island game and was officially eliminated from season 22.

As for Rob? Well, he won the entire season.

He quickly built an impenetrable alliance while utilizing his “Buddy System” to ensure no one would flip on his squad. By the halfway point of the merge, the entire Zapatera tribe had been wiped out by Boston Rob’s alliance.

Like All-Stars, Rob played a nearly flawless game. But this time around, he earned the respect of the jury, and with an 8-1-0 vote, Boston Rob finally achieved his dream of becoming the “Sole Survivor.” And to top it off, he was $1 million richer.

Season 39’s Island of the Idols

In 2019, Boston Rob came back to Survivor for the first time in 17 seasons. But, he didn’t play. Instead, he and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine acted as mentors for the cast members of season 39’s Island of the Idols. Throughout the season, one player would be sent to Rob and Sandra’s camp (they were still embracing the survival aspect of the reality show), and they’d have the opportunity to seek advice and play for an advantage.

The two Survivor icons also secretly sat in on Tribal Councils and gave commentary on the happenings.

Season 40’s Winners at War

For years, fans daydreamed about a Survivor iteration boasting only winners. And that dream finally came to fruition in 2020 when season 40’s Winners at War premiered. Rob, Amber, Sandra, and 18 other $1-million recipients competed to become the champion of champions.

Rob also broke the record for most Survivor appearances; it was his fifth season as a contestant. But, unfortunately for Boston Rob, his time on Winners at War went the way Marquesas and Heroes vs. Villains did.

He only survived three Tribal Councils before being taken out unanimously during the first vote of the tribe-swap portion of the game. Day 14 was the last day he was an active player.

He had two opportunities to return to the actual game thanks to the season’s “Edge of Extinction” twist. However, Rob didn’t come out on top of either battle-back game. Still, he got to join the jury for the first time ever once the Edge of Extinction island closed.

Is Boston Rob retired from Survivor?

These past two years I’ve realized my place is still in the game Not on the couch. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my tribemates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 7th season in #Survivor50. Unfinished Business LFG pic.twitter.com/6w3BTbQdYY — Boston Rob (@BostonRob) March 14, 2022

Before Winners at War started airing, Boston Rob told ET that season 40 was his swan song. “I feel like we have the cherry on top of the sundae this time, and we are officially retired,” Rob said.

“I’m very content. I’m happy, I’m complete,” Rob said. “It’s like the ball player coming to the end of a long career. It’s bittersweet, but I definitely have enjoyed the ride.”

But, a March 2022 tweet showed that Rob had reversed course on his retirement talks. “These past two years I’ve realized my place is still in the game,” Rob tweeted. “Not on the couch. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my tribemates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 7th season in #Survivor50. Unfinished Business LFG.”

At the time of this writing, Rob’s 47 years old. Survivor is set to air its 45th season starting in the fall of 2023. So, if the franchise maintains its two-a-year schedule, then season 50 would air in early 2026 and it’d be filmed close to Rob’s 50th birthday — basically 25 years since he joined the Survivor family.