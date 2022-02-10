Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most anticipated television series with the Star Wars universe in recent memory. The spin-off has a lot of hype behind it, especially as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

However, in a recent press release, Disney listed other actors performing in the upcoming Disney Plus TV show. And this list features an impressive mix of names, including some big-name returning actors and some actors new to the franchise.

Which Star Wars Actors Are Returning For Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, two other Star Wars alumni are returning. And these returning actors perfectly illustrate where the show will fit into the Star Wars timeline.

Joel Edgerton

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Joel Edgerton is a Golden Globe Award-nominated actor known for his work on films like The Green Knight and Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. He is also an accomplished writer and director, making his directorial debut in 2015’s The Gift. A film he also wrote and produced.

Star Wars fans will know him for his work in the prequel trilogy. Edgerton appeared in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith as Owen Lars, Luke Skywalker’s step-uncle and surrogate father, a role originally played by Phil Brown in A New Hope.

Bonnie Piesse

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

An actress and songwriter, Bonnie Piesse, appeared in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith playing Luke Skywalker’s step-aunt and surrogate mother Beru Whitesun – a character who would become known as Beru Lars once the character married Owen Lars. This part was first played by English actress Shelagh Fraser in A New Hope.

What New Actors Are Joining The Star Wars Universe?

It isn’t just returning actors. Disney has also announced that the show will feature several actors making their Star Wars debut. This list contains a mixture of established talent and several rising stars pegged to become big names in the industry in the coming years.

Moses Ingram

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Moses Ingram made waves in the acting world in 2020 when she played the role of Jolene in the Netflix smash-hit The Queen’s Gambit. This role got Moses a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

She is also slated to play a role in Michael Bay’s 2022 action-thriller film Ambulance, making her a performer to watch in the next few years.

Kumail Nanjiani

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-American comedian, actor, and screenwriter who has received lots of praise from audiences and critics alike. He won the Kanbar Award for Storytelling, an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay, and a San Diego International Film Festival Auteur Award.

He is most known for his work on the sitcom Silicon Valley and his performance as Kingo in 2021’s Eternals. But he has also worked on many other highly-praised movies and TV shows.

Indira Varma

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Most known for her performance as Ellaria Sand in Game Of Thrones, British actress Indira Varma made her acting debut in 1996. She has also appeared in shows like Luther and Human Target. She is also an accomplished voice actress, playing Lady Allura Vysoren in The Legend of Vox Machina and Vivienne in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Rupert Friend

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Director, screenwriter, producer, and lyricist Rupert Friend is most known for his work on 2005’s Pride & Prejudice, 2008’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, and 2017’s The Death of Stalin.

He made his directorial debut in 2010, writing and directing the movie Steve. This movie won a Rhode Island International Film Festival Crystal Image Award in 2011. It was also nominated for a Santa Barbara International Film Festival Bruce Corwin Award for Best Live-Action Short Film.

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Known by his stage name of OMG O’Shea Jackson Jr. is a rapper and actor and the oldest son of Ice Cube. O’Shea made his debut in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton where he played his father. This performance won O’Shea an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Since then, the actor has performed in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Long Shot.

Sung Kang

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 08: Actor Sung Kang speaks during a panel discussion following the premier of ‘Gang Related’ at the aTVfest on February 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD)

Most known for his role as Han Lue in the massive Fast & Furious franchise, Sung Kang has received frequent praise from critics. Alongside his role in Fast & Furious, Kang has also appeared in films like The Motel and voiced Dang Hai in Raya and the Last Dragon. He also has many television credits, including single-episode appearances on many crime dramas.

Simone Kessell

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AIF

Born in New Zealand, Simone Kessell is most known for her role in the short-lived sci-fi drama Terra Nova. She has also appeared in the sci-fi thriller The Crossing and crime series Reckoning. She’s also appeared in several films, including San Andreas alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Benny Safdie

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film

One of the legendary Safdie brothers, Benny Safdie, is most known for his writing and directorial work. Most notably, he wrote and directed 2019’s sleeper hit Uncut Gems. Benny was also the director and editor for the 2017 hit Good Time starring Robert Pattinson.

Benny has also acted in several movies, including playing Chris in 2020’s Pieces of a Woman and Joel Wachs in 2021’s Licorice Pizza.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut exclusively on Disney Plus on May 25th.