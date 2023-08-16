Who did Darren Kent play in ‘Game of Thrones?’

Following the passing of British actor Darren Kent, who has appeared in various films and TV roles over the years, many recount his memorable guest role on Game of Thrones a few years back.

The actor, writer, and director, who was remembered fondly among those who knew him, battled a rare skin disorder, osteoporosis, and arthritis. Kent died Friday at the age of 36, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death was not immediately identified in the announcement by Kent’s agency, Carey Dodd Associates, though the message noted he “passed away peacefully.”

What was Darren Kent’s ‘Game of Thrones’ character?

The lone episode of Game of Thrones in which Kent appeared aired in June 2014 and was titled “The Children.” In the final episode of season four, the interaction between Kent’s character and that of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen packed an emotional punch once he showed the Queen the scorched remnants of his toddler daughter, who was charred to the bones thanks to the dragon known as Drogon.

In terms of the character’s actual name that Kent played, he didn’t specifically have one but was referred to as “Goatherd” — as in an individual who tends to goats — in the Game of Thrones episode credit, according to IMDb. However, the character’s 3-year-old daughter was named Zalla.

The role in the Westeros fantasy show comes as just one chapter of Kent’s illustrious career that has included parts in films such as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Mirrors.

Though Kent’s Game of Thrones appearance was brief, the outpouring of support for the late actor exemplifies that his reach spanned far beyond the show itself.