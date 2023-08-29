Who did Kelsey Grammer play in ‘Star Trek?’

Star Trek: The Next Generation ran from 1987-1994 and featured a wide range of guest stars during its iconic run. From Terry O’Quinn (Lost) portraying the pragmatic but ruthless Admiral Erik Pressman to a young Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) playing a telepathic alien, The Next Generation showcased plenty of contemporary and up-and-coming talent hopping aboard the Enterprise.

One such guest spot featured Frasier Crane himself, Kelsey Grammer. In 1992, one year before the veteran performer would lead his hit spinoff, the Cheers star made a short pit stop on Star Trek: The Next Generation, appearing in season 5, episode 18, “Cause and Effect.” The five-time Emmy award winner played Captain Morgan Bateson, the Commanding officer of the USS Bozeman starship.

While Grammer’s screentime in the episode was minimal, he still played an important part in one of the most spectacular and unique stories in the franchise’s history.

“Cause and Effect” was downright eerie and memorable

Simply put, “Cause and Effect” is not the standard Star Trek story. Right from the episode’s very start, fans immediately witness the Enterprise being destroyed and all crewmembers dying in the process. It’s one of the most dramatic intros in modern television history.

As the episode’s plot soon unfolds, viewers are treated to a crazy time-warped story that could make Christopher Nolan jealous. (In all seriousness, I did think of Tenet and Inception when I rewatched this episode.)

After the disastrous and shocking intro, “Cause and Effect” reintroduces viewers to their favorite space-farers and shows that the Enterprise is fully intact; the crewmembers are even enjoying some leisure time by playing a round of poker. All seems normal – except for Dr. Crusher having a sudden bout with déjà vu and hearing some strange voices at night. But it turns out to be no big deal – except that the Enterprise eventually collides with an unidentified starship that emerged from a distortion in the space-time continuum. The dramatic intro repeats itself as the Enterprise crew fails to avert the collision. Insane.

“Cause and Effect” follows a Groundhog Day-like plot (yes, I know the episode aired before the movie but you know what I mean), and the main characters are forced to continuously relive the same disastrous moment. Of course, it all works out in the end. After the entire crew begins feeling intense déjà vu, they begin piecing together that they are stuck in a time loop and successfully avoid another fatal collision with the unidentified starship. The story immediately smooths over and a sense of normalcy returns; the Enterprise is hailed by the vessel and it’s revealed that it’s led by Captain Morgan Bateson.

Shockingly, it’s revealed that Bateson and his crew are actually from the past – from the year 2278, specifically. (Bateson is even seen rocking some vintage Starfleet gear!) The Enterprise crew sorrowfully learns that the captain believes he and his crew have only been traveling for three weeks and thinks it’s 2278. Tragically, they’re about eight years wrong. The episode ends with Jean-Luc Picard asking Bateson to beam aboard and suggesting that they should talk.

While Kelsey Grammer’s role wasn’t the biggest, it was still a pivotal part in one of the most significant and unique Star Trek stories ever portrayed on screen. Another interesting tidbit about this episode? It was directed by Riker himself – Jonathan Frakes.