Who directs ‘The Price Is Right?’ The other Adam Sandler, explained

Does Happy Madison funnyman really produce The Price Is Right? Here is the answer to a question that has puzzled game show fans for years.

I grew up watching The Price Is Right, so very few features of this long-running game show surprise me. I can hum to the theme song with expert pitch; I manage to guess the right price at least half the time (yay, me); and I still get excited when someone wins a car. One part of the closing credits, however, has always left me wondering.

Screengrab via Lorenzo F

Crammed right between the executive producer and the list of prize suppliers, in bold type, is the name of the show’s co-executive producer and director — Adam Sandler. What? Is the same guy who serenaded Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer responsible for both the production and the direction of one of the longest-running game shows in television history?

Upon first glance, my mind scrambled to find a possible link between the Murder Mystery 2 star and The Price Is Right. Drew Carey and Adam Sandler are both comedians, while George Gray has also revealed that he, too, possesses a rapier wit. Maybe, they decided this would be the perfect comedic collaboration.

Perhaps it harkens back to the time when Bob Barker and Adam Sandler duked it out on the golf course in Happy Gilmore. Working on a game show together sounds like the ideal way to mend fences… or broken 9 irons.

Screengrab via Universal

It turns out that after scouring Google for the answer, none of these serendipitous scenarios took place. The Mr. Sandler who produces and directs The Price Is Right is a different man altogether. In fact, IMDb lists this Adam Sandler’s credits as The Price Is Right, The Price Is Right At Night, and a couple of the game show’s anniversary specials. Yes, not a hint of Click or Grown Ups can be found. The site even warns visitors not to confuse this Sandler with the actor/comedian. Well, okay then. It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

While it is satisfying to finally solve this mystery, I must admit to being a little disappointed. I thought I’d discovered a whole new dimension to one of Hollywood’s quirkiest characters.