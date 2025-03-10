Who does Ashley Sutton play in ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3?

The third season of FX’s Yellowjackets is currently underway, and a fresh batch of episodes has brought with it an array of new castmates. The survival series — which follows the stranded victims of a plane crash in a remote corner of the forest — has introduced characters who are now mainstays throughout each season, from Melanie Lynskey’s Shawna to Christina Ricci’s Misty and more.

However, the third installment promises the arrival of fresh faces, including Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Ashley Sutton. The actress, who has elsewhere appeared in Sweet Navidad and Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy, was one of multiple new names to join the cast for the currently-airing third season, and given the intense fanfare and theorizing that swarms the show, many fans are curious to know the extent of Sutton’s role.

Ashley Sutton’s Yellowjackets role is shrouded in mystery.

Ashley Sutton was announced to have joined the season three cast of Yellowjackets in Jan., 2025. She was named in a recurring guest role, but details around exactly which character she will play have remained under wraps. Sutton has yet to appear in any of the five episodes that have already aired for the third installment, but Deadline reports she will feature in four of the season’s ten total episodes.

While the identity of Sutton’s Yellowjackets character remains a mystery, we at least know that she is joining the show’s third season alongside fellow newcomers like Community star Joel McHale, who will appear as a guest star, and Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank, who will join in a recurring role with potential expansion if the series is renewed for a fourth season. Much like Sutton’s role, the identity for Swank’s character has not yet been revealed.

Fans have a few theories around Ashely Sutton’s role.

In lieu of character details, Yellowjackets fans have been feverishly theorizing as to the identity of Sutton’s character. One theory currently doing the rounds on Reddit suggests that, given their visual resemblance, Sutton may have been cast in the role of Shawna’s mom, citing the actress’ attendance at main cast parties as evidence that perhaps “she plays an important side character, whoever it is.” If that theory proves correct, it will see Sutton appear in the show’s pre-crash timeline, as the teen mother mentioned by Shawna but not yet seen. We will have to wait and see whether this theory comes to fruition, with new episodes of Yellowjackets’ third season airing weekly.

Ashley Sutton is “beyond excited” for her Yellowjackets role, even if it remains a mystery.

Sutton’s character might remain under wraps, but the actress is nonetheless eager to join the cast of Yellowjackets. In a social media post announcing her involvement in the series, Sutton said she was “beyond excited” to feature in season three since she is a “huge fan” of the show, the cast, and “all the creatives that put it all together.” Sharing the ultimate tease, Sutton said she “can’t wait for you all to see what magic we’ve created.”

