Who does Kat Izzo end up with on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9?

If you have been keeping up with Bachelor In Paradise, you would know that Kat Izzo has been a hot commodity thus far.

Just in case you are unfamiliar with the Bachelor Nation beauty, her official biography from her time on The Bachelor reads:

“Kat is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own. Kat’s career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her number one priority is to find her perfect match. Kat’s dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.”

After vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross on season 27 of The Bachelor, Kat made it all the way to week seven, being eliminated right before the hometown dates rolled around. Leaving heartbroken, the 27-year-old tried her luck at finding love within Bachelor Nation for a second time this summer, joining the cast of season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise. With two men head over heels for her after just three episodes, she seems to be having some luck.

The Florida native linked up with Brayden Bowers from Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette to begin her journey, however, when Tanner Courtad arrived (also from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette) her head began to turn. After speaking to all of the women, Tanner invited Kat to go on a date with him, which consisted of horseback riding to a private beach for some one-on-one time. Turns out he had his sights set on her before even arriving in Mexico!

Returning from the date and immediately ending things with Brayden, he immediately fell into a spiral, resulting in a drama-filled evening jam-packed with tears.

While things seem to be smooth sailing between Kat and Tanner as the drama begins to smooth over, Bachelor Nation know-it-all Reality Steve has revealed that the registered nurse gets engaged at the end of her Bachelor In Paradise journey, but NOT to Tanner Courtad…

Which late arrival will steal the sought-after Kat Izzo’s heart once and for all? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far.

(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming. Here is a video of them last Sat night July 8th at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple. pic.twitter.com/thy96t9GDn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 17, 2023

Based on information provided by the one and only Reality Steve, it turns out that Kat’s newfound fiancé is the one and only John Henry Spurlock, who is set to arrive during episode four of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to his official biography from his time on The Bachelorette, he sounds like a real catch:

“John Henry is ready for a love deeper than the ocean. While he’s extremely passionate about his work as an underwater welder, John Henry has yet to find the spark of everlasting love. John Henry is looking for a woman who is trustworthy, adventurous, and has a good sense of humor. His dream is to take his future wife diving, so hopefully Charity is ready for some aquatic exploration. When he’s not working, John Henry loves hitting the gym and jamming out to ASAP Rocky. While John Henry says he can be a bit shy at first, once he opens up, he’s all in. We can’t wait to see if he and Charity hit it off!”

John Henry first appeared Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette (like Brayden and Tanner), however, viewers did not get to know him beyond the surface. He was eliminated during week two after failing to form a connection with the leading lady, so hopefully his journey on Bachelor In Paradise allows fans to see more of his personality. Based on his Instagram profile, he seems like a good time!

As for how we know Kat and John Henry hit it off in paradise, Reality Steve shared some spoilers via Twitter, as well as on his podcast:

“I’m 99% sure Kat and John Henry are engaged. Seeing their names on that whiteboard two days before filming ended, having video of them in Virginia Beach where onlookers said they were holding hands and clearly together, I just don’t see that they just left the show as a couple. I’m guessing an engagement happened.”

While nothing is certain, we have a strong inkling that Kat and John Henry are in it for the long haul.

To watch Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock’s love story unfold, tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — things are starting to heat up!